Danny Masterson charged with rape in Los Angeles





Masterson was arrested at 11:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday and released shortly before 3 p.m. PT on $ 3.3 million bail, according to information available on the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department website.

Masterson is accused of forcibly raping three women in separate incidents that occurred between 2001 and 2003, according to a press release from the District Attorney's Office.

His arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

In a statement to CNN, Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau said: "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we are certain that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have a chance to testify."

The statement added: "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these allegations from almost 20 years ago suddenly result in the filing of charges, but they and their family are comfortable knowing that ultimately , the truth will come out. " People who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know that the allegations are false. " Authorities say Masterson, who is accused by his full name Daniel Peter Masterson, is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. He also allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23 One-year-old woman sometime between October and December of that year, according to the press release. All of the alleged crimes took place at Masterson's home in the Hollywood Hills, authorities said. Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division is processing the case. If convicted, Masterson faces a possible sentence of up to 45 years to life in prison in state prison. The district attorney's office press release said the office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, "one for insufficient evidence and the other based on the statute of limitations for the alleged crime." Who Is Danny Masterson? Masterson is best known for his role as Steven Hyde in the teen comedy "That & # 39; 70s Show," which aired for eight seasons on the Fox network between 1998 and 2006. His character was the sarcastic best friend of Topher Grace's Eric Forman. The show also starred Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama. Masterson would co-star with Kutcher again on Netflix's "The Ranch." He also had roles in TBS's "Men at Work" and elsewhere shortly after his career on "That & # 39; 70s Show." (TBS, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.) In 2017, Netflix and the producers of "The Ranch" removed Masterson from the show amid rape allegations. At the time, Masterson said he was "obviously very disappointed" in the decision, in a statement to CNN. "From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. The police investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined that they were without merit," said the Masterson statement in the 2017 statement. "I have never been charged with a crime, much less convicted of one. In this country, his innocence is presumed until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, he appears to be presumed guilty the moment he is charged. " CNN has not spoken to any of Masterson's accusers.

Lisa Respers France of CNN and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.