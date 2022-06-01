Danny Pino is one of the stars of Mayans M.C. Season 4, and in a recent interview with Collider, he talked about Miguel Galindo’s evolving endgame. “I think what you’re going to see is that Galindo is starting to understand that he may have bitten off more than he can chew,” said Pino.

The storyline of the Mayans M.C. season 4

Mayans m.c. season 4 is going to be “really intense” according to Pino. “There are a lot of distractions, as well as a variety of stuff you would not expect.” So make sure to tune in for Mayans M.C. season four, premiering on FX this fall. And if you want to catch up on the previous seasons, you can always binge-watch them on Hulu.

"You come after ours, we'll bring death to your doorstep." #MayansFX is now streaming on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/MoZ5fH1rGk — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) June 1, 2022

Names of the characters in the Mayans M.C. season 4

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

JD Pardo as Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes

Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes

Sarah Bolger as Emily Thomas

Michael Irby as Obispo ‘Bishop’ Losa

Carla Baratta as Luisa ‘Adelita’ Espina

Raoul Max Trujillo as Che ‘Taza’ Romero

Edward James Olmos as Felipe Reyes

Frankie Loyal as Hank ‘Tranq’ Loza

Emilio Rivera as Marcus Alvarez

Richard Cabral as Johnny ‘Coco’ Cruz

Danny Pino as Miguel Galindo

Vincent Vargas as Gilberto ‘Gilly’ Lopez

Joseph Raymond Lucero as Neron ‘Creeper’ Vargas

Gino Vento as Nestor Oceteva

Antonio Jaramillo as Michael ‘Riz’ Ariza

Ada Maris as Dita Galindo

Emily Tosta as Leticia Cruz

Justina Adorno as Nails

‘Mayans M.C.’ says goodbye to an important character in a startling cliffhanger

The season three finale of Mayans M.C. ended with a shocking cliffhanger that left fans wondering what would happen next. Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) was shot by his son, Ezekiel (Juan Pablo Raba), and it was unclear if he would survive. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pino teased Miguel’s fate and what may be in store for him in season four.

‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4, Episode 7 ‘Dialogue with the Mirror’: There’s No Going Back:

Pino also discussed how Miguel’s relationship with his son may change in the upcoming season. “We expect we’ll get another more softer aspect to him,” she explains, “that has been repressed for so long because he’s must be this king.” It will be interesting to see how Miguel’s story unfolds in the new season of Mayans M.C. “I think we’re going to see a more human side to him that has been suppressed for so long because he’s had to be this leader,” Pino said of Miguel Galindo.

Why Did the Fourth Season Premiere of ‘Mayans M.C.’ Pay Tribute to Roel Navarro?

It’s been almost two years since the Mayans M.C. season finale, and a lot has changed for the Sons of Anarchy spinoff in that time. The most obvious difference is that J.D. Pardo is now playing the lead role of EZ Reyes, taking over from Clayton Cardenas, who played the character in the first three seasons. But there are also some big changes happening with the show’s supporting cast, including Danny Pino, who joined Mayans M.C. in season two as Miguel Galindo, the head of a Mexican drug cartel.

More about the Mayans M.C. season 4 episode 1

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pino talked about his character’s evolving endgame in season four, as well as the show’s new direction under new showrunner Elgin James. Mayans M.C. season four picks up a few months after the events of season three, with Miguel Galindo now firmly in control of the Santa Padre drug trade. But as Pino told The Hollywood Reporter, a few cracks are beginning to show in Miguel’s armor.

What do you think Galindo’s endgame is?