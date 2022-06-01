Danny Pino is one of the stars of Mayans M.C. Season 4, and in a recent interview with Collider, he talked about Miguel Galindo’s evolving endgame. “I think what you’re going to see is that Galindo is starting to understand that he may have bitten off more than he can chew,” said Pino.
The storyline of the Mayans M.C. season 4
Mayans m.c. season 4 is going to be “really intense” according to Pino. “There are a lot of distractions, as well as a variety of stuff you would not expect.” So make sure to tune in for Mayans M.C. season four, premiering on FX this fall. And if you want to catch up on the previous seasons, you can always binge-watch them on Hulu.
Names of the characters in the Mayans M.C. season 4
Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:
- JD Pardo as Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes
- Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes
- Sarah Bolger as Emily Thomas
- Michael Irby as Obispo ‘Bishop’ Losa
- Carla Baratta as Luisa ‘Adelita’ Espina
- Raoul Max Trujillo as Che ‘Taza’ Romero
- Edward James Olmos as Felipe Reyes
- Frankie Loyal as Hank ‘Tranq’ Loza
- Emilio Rivera as Marcus Alvarez
- Richard Cabral as Johnny ‘Coco’ Cruz
- Danny Pino as Miguel Galindo
- Vincent Vargas as Gilberto ‘Gilly’ Lopez
- Joseph Raymond Lucero as Neron ‘Creeper’ Vargas
- Gino Vento as Nestor Oceteva
- Antonio Jaramillo as Michael ‘Riz’ Ariza
- Ada Maris as Dita Galindo
- Emily Tosta as Leticia Cruz
- Justina Adorno as Nails
‘Mayans M.C.’ says goodbye to an important character in a startling cliffhanger
The season three finale of Mayans M.C. ended with a shocking cliffhanger that left fans wondering what would happen next. Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) was shot by his son, Ezekiel (Juan Pablo Raba), and it was unclear if he would survive. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pino teased Miguel’s fate and what may be in store for him in season four.
‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4, Episode 7 ‘Dialogue with the Mirror’: There’s No Going Back:
Pino also discussed how Miguel’s relationship with his son may change in the upcoming season. “We expect we’ll get another more softer aspect to him,” she explains, “that has been repressed for so long because he’s must be this king.” It will be interesting to see how Miguel’s story unfolds in the new season of Mayans M.C. “I think we’re going to see a more human side to him that has been suppressed for so long because he’s had to be this leader,” Pino said of Miguel Galindo.
Why Did the Fourth Season Premiere of ‘Mayans M.C.’ Pay Tribute to Roel Navarro?
It’s been almost two years since the Mayans M.C. season finale, and a lot has changed for the Sons of Anarchy spinoff in that time. The most obvious difference is that J.D. Pardo is now playing the lead role of EZ Reyes, taking over from Clayton Cardenas, who played the character in the first three seasons. But there are also some big changes happening with the show’s supporting cast, including Danny Pino, who joined Mayans M.C. in season two as Miguel Galindo, the head of a Mexican drug cartel.
More about the Mayans M.C. season 4 episode 1
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pino talked about his character’s evolving endgame in season four, as well as the show’s new direction under new showrunner Elgin James. Mayans M.C. season four picks up a few months after the events of season three, with Miguel Galindo now firmly in control of the Santa Padre drug trade. But as Pino told The Hollywood Reporter, a few cracks are beginning to show in Miguel’s armor.
What do you think Galindo’s endgame is?