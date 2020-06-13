Danquirs Franklin's mother files wrongful death lawsuit

Deborah Franklin is suing the city government and Officer Wende Kerl, who shot Danquirs Franklin on March 25, 2019. Deborah Franklin is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for the loss of life of her son and the loss of financial and emotional support for their three children.

The district attorney decided not to press charges last August, saying he did not believe he could prove to a jury that "Officer Kerl's belief that he was facing an imminent death threat for extensive bodily harm was unreasonable."

CNN has sought comment from the City of Charlotte and the officer involved for comment.

Showdown at the restaurant

According to the lawsuit, Danquirs Franklin had gone to a Burger King restaurant with a gun to confront the boyfriend of their children's mother. Franklin and the woman lived apart, says the suit.

The lawsuit says the store's security video shows him going to the restaurant's kitchen and chasing the boyfriend, who ran to escape. Franklin ran out, aimed the gun at the man but did not shoot, the suit says.

When Kerl and a second officer arrived, Franklin was distraught and kneeling in the parking lot next to the store manager Timothy Grier's car, the lawsuit says. Grier was sitting in the car, comforting Franklin and praying with him through the open passenger door, the lawsuit says.

The mother of Franklin's children and at least one other employee approached to see the men pray, the lawsuit says, and none of them felt threatened. The lawsuit says Franklin's hands were still clasped as they prayed when officers yelled at him to show his hands.

The lawsuit says Kerl and the other officer repeatedly and loudly ordered Franklin to "drop the gun," which he did more than 20 times in less than 30 seconds, according to the lawsuit.

Kerl's body camera video shows Danquirs Franklin slowly pulling the gun out of his clothing, holding the top of the gun with his thumb and forefinger, the barrel pointed at him and the hilt appearing first, the lawsuit says.

"As Franklin pulled the gun away from him and Kerl to his right knee and then to the ground, trying to lower the gun as ordered," Kerl shot him twice, the lawsuit adds.

In April 2019, a lawyer representing Kerl, Jeremy Smith, said the officer opened fire because he wanted to protect the person who had been sitting inside the car when Franklin pulled "the gun in the direction of the civilian."

"You can't tell the whole story in a two-minute, 20-second video or the full 11-minute video," said Smith.

The lawsuit says that none of the officers attempted to provide first aid to stop Franklin's bleeding, focusing only on retrieving the gun, and Franklin remained unattended for at least eight minutes before paramedics attempted first aid.

But the police department says officers checked Franklin's pulse at the scene and did not administer CPR because he was still breathing.

"Respondent Kerl's use of lethal force was unreasonable and excessive under the circumstances … including her failure to comply with established principles to remain safe in such a situation and then shoot Franklin why he was obeying her repeated orders to put down her gun, "says the suit.

Last February, the Charlotte Citizens Review Board voted 7-0 that it disagreed with the police chief's decision not to discipline Kerl, WBTV reported.