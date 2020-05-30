Darby Allin reveals a scandalous concept for the documentary that he had to give up on the recording | Newsdio

AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast alongside Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. The former professional skateboarder discussed a number of topics during the show, including his love for making movies, mostly documentaries.

One of the documentaries that Allin had planned was completely outrageous, and she explained why she couldn't finish the concept because her recording partner ended up in prison.

"I was going to make a movie based on the Craigslist fetishes," Allin began. "So I have someone, a friend of mine there who was going to be … we were going to find like 10 different Craigslist ads with crazy fetishes, and then the friend was going to do each fetish with the person." We were going to document it and try to get into the minds of the people who had the fetish. ”

Allin elaborated and said, “We would ask when the fetish started, why they like it. And we got some really crazy performances and stuff like that. We were about to do it, but then this friend of mine finished … well, I'd even call him friend, to be honest. This is a crazy, crazy neighbor of mine. "

Darby ended by saying how her possible recording partner ended up in prison. "Anyway, he went to jail and I never saw him again. It was not related to the documentary. He tried to break into this person's apartment and hit them and they closed the door. So they are neighbors, and he went through the other door into his own house. Because he is in an apartment complex, he started vacuuming and hitting the wall. He was trying to crawl through the hole and get to the neighbor and hit him. The cops came and that was the last thing I saw of him.

When it comes to Darby Allin? This story doesn't even surprise me.

If you use any part of the quotes in this article, credit AEW without restrictions with an h / t to WrestlingNews.co for transcription