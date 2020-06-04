Darcey Silva & Tom Brooks’ Relationship Timeline

Darcey will be Darcey, so fans shouldn't rule it out for long. In a matter of months, you will probably have another boyfriend that you will be in love with.

What went wrong with the relationship of Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks in 90 Day Fiance2: Before 90 days? Perhaps a timeline of your marriage can shed some light on this complicated and unfortunate love story.

Darcey made plans to travel to the UK to meet Tom in person for the first time after a long online flirting after his separation from Jesse Meester. Upon arrival, Tom was a little apprehensive about Darcey's expectations, given his romantic intensity. He reserved an Airbnb for the couple, but refused to sleep in the same bed as her during their stay. This left Darcey feeling rejected … and emotional. Tom continued to backtrack on his own retention behavior pattern. Her growing annoyance with Darcey peaked when she asked him to cancel her planned vacation in Gran Canaria to meet her twin sister in Albania. During that stage of the journey, Darcey got drunk and competed with her sister who was there with her fiancé. Meanwhile, Tom admitted that if the trip to Gran Canaria had been successful, he probably would have given Darcey a ring. Learning that she was that close to a proposal sent Darcey to the limit. However, all was not lost. Tom gave him the key to his house.

After sending Darcey back to the United States with a surprisingly romantic goodbye at London airport, it seemed like this couple had a winning formula for the success of the relationship. However, Darcey quickly found out that Tom would continue to get hot and cold with her for the next few weeks. In an embarrassing conversation that aired on the season 3 finale, Tom took Darcey on the task of exploiting his mobile phone with repeated text messages and voice messages.

Tom said "I feel like when I say 'I'm at a business meeting, I'll call you later' and get 1500 text messages, you don't respect me." He said, "If you call me at 4 o'clock in the morning and then send me 50 messages, saying "What are you doing?" … are you that girl? You can't call people at 5 am " Tom gave a final blow, breaking their relationship saying: "There is so much work in terms of work that I feel like I can't give him this love and the time you want." The couple called him resigned. Darcey was crushed and began to wonder why she was so unlucky in love. Then, just before the season 3 episode "Tell-All", Darcey admitted that she and Tom were not done, but were in a limbo relationship.

For when season 4 of 90 day promise: before 90 days Surrounded, Darcey was well above Tom and his lackluster forms. He was even angrier when his sister showed him pictures of Tom hugging a long-legged blonde. For Darcey, that was the final blow. Tom approached her and asked them to meet in person on an important matter. However, Darcey feared he would use the tour to officially drop her off camera just as Jesse had. Even with her reservations, she met Tom at a restaurant. He basically used it to spend more time in front of the screen on the show, acknowledging his other courtship, while playing with Darcey about whether he wanted to rekindle things with her. When they broke up, Tom took one last hit and told Darcey that he had "Put on weight."

Tom and Darcey are no longer a couple. Darcey will be Darcey, so fans shouldn't rule it out for long. In a matter of months, you will probably have another European boyfriend that you will fall madly in love with. In the meantime, the mother of two should work to truly love herself and not give up her power to the men in her life. She is clearly independent and financially viable on her own. She has daughters and a twin sister who love her. A man should be her lover and partner in crime and not whom she seeks for validation.

90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

