Aiming to build a social metaverse for the young generations, Soul App never stops its exploration and analysis of their behaviors, needs and interests. It provides an open platform for Soulers (Soul App Users) to create, share, explore and connect, which later forms a warm ecology full of energy that motivates Soulers to stay optimistic.

Souler Kiefan is 35 years old. He considered himself middle-aged. But he has the vitality and vigour that always belong to young generations. Creative director, illustrator, new media artist… He has so many titles, but he cares none of them at all. Five years ago, he traveled in office building and was busy with his job. However, he finally chose to quit his job after realizing he would run out of his artistic inspiration if he continued to work overtime every day. Then he devoted all his time and energy to his beloved painting. He insisted on drawing a sketch for strangers every day, such as a migrant worker being pushed onto a subway, a middle school student chasing a bus with a backpack, a grandma with a vegetable basket… All became fodder for his art creation. He isn’t simply drawing these strangers. In this way, he recorded his own life.

With the development of technology, people tend to record their life with photos and videos. But Kiefan prefers painting. He feels time even flies faster when he is painting. At present, he has finished over 1,000 sketches.

(Kiefan’s sketch of a coffee shop girl, from [email protected])

Sometimes, his work can gain praise from strangers. Such kind of feedback fuels him to continue pursuing his painting dream. Actually, when he was in high school, he realized his passion for painting for the first time. He remembers the scene vividly. At that time, he was attracted by an art course when he was standing outside the classroom waiting for his friends. Without any basic painting tools, Kiefan brazenly went into the classroom, borrowed a pen and paper from a classmate, and began his painting career in a less ceremonial way.

“Some of my friends also like painting very much, but they have to give it up for different reasons.” Kiefan hopes that he could encourage these guys to pick up their brushes again through sharing his own experience. On Soul App, there are many youths like Kiefan. They are ordinary people but they live extraordinary lives. They gather on Soul Apps to share their stories, interests and values. And what they share spreads positivity and may light up other people’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Zixuan, from [email protected])

Zixuan is another Souler whose experiences are more exciting and legendary. Last year, when he went to Algeria for study as a government-sponsored student, he met the epidemic. The fear of virus stalked the whole country. Zixuan was also anxious when the epidemic became more serious. He didn’t know when he could back to his motherland. At that time he didn’t know how strong he would be. During the following five-month isolation, he and other overseas students collected epidemic data, translated relevant information and wrote public opinion reports. They volunteered to do anything they could to fight against the epidemic. But he still thought what he had done wasn’t enough. “So many people helped me under the threat of this epidemic. I hope I can grow up faster and be a stronger hero who dares to stand in front next time.”

On Soul App, you can find various positive stories like that. Young generations love to gather on this platform and share their experiences, making it a warm social playground full of positive energy.