Daredevil Season 4 Probably Won’t Happen Even When Marvel Regain Rights

Daredevil's rights are expected to return to Marvel later this year, but despite that, Daredevil season 4 is still unlikely.

Reckless Season 4 probably won't happen, even when Marvel gets the rights back. In 2013 Marvel Television and Netflix entered into an unprecedented deal aimed at bringing a handful of brutal vigilantes to the streaming service. The agreement was a remarkable success, until the moment when everything failed.

Netflix canceled series after series, even going offline Jessica Jones before season 3 released. Netflix never announced the reasons for the cancellations, but they were likely related to a decrease in viewing numbers combined with changing corporate priorities. In 2013 Netflix was still new to original content production and they needed established brands like Marvel to attract new subscribers. The Netflix brand is much stronger now, and hits like The umbrella academy They have shown that the streaming giant no longer needs Marvel.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Why Netflix Canceled Daredevil?

Reckless He was the most popular and critically acclaimed of all the Marvel Netflix shows. As a result, Marvel fans are thrilled that the fearless Man may soon make his MCU debut. But while that's not impossible, it's safe to assume that Marvel's plans won't include Reckless season 4.

Daredevil's Marvel / Netflix Rights Explained

The various Marvel Netflix shows are marketed as "Netflix Originals". Netflix uses that term extensively for marketing purposes, but in this case it means Marvel Television developed Reckless and her sister shows on behalf of Netflix. The transmission giant paid a premium above production costs to acquire distribution rights worldwide. This takeover deal was likely a major part of the collapse in the relationship between Marvel and Netflix, because the streaming giant allegedly wanted to cut the number of episodes on each show, affecting the amount of the surcharge they paid.

Although Netflix never had the intellectual property rights of Reckless et al, however, the contract limited Marvel's future use of these franchises. According to reports, a clause in the acquisition agreement specified that Marvel could not use a character anywhere else, in movies or television, until two years after Netflix canceled its show. This is actually quite standard in the industry and serves to protect broadcast service; It means that Marvel can't just jump on a competitor and continue independently, building on Netflix's success. Given the timelines of the cancellations, that means Marvel can start developing Iron Fist and Luke Cage in October 2020, Daredevil in November, and Punisher and Jessica Jones in early 2021.

Why Daredevil season 4 needs to happen

Reckless was the flagship series for Marvel Netflix. It was the first to come out, and set the tone and style for the entire range. Throughout his career, he was also of the highest quality in terms of script, acting, and impressive fighting choreography. The casting choices were inspired; Charlie Cox shone as Matt Murdock, Vincent D & # 39; Onofrio became Kingpin's very definition, Elden Henson was great as Matt's friend Foggy Nelson, and Deborah Ann Woll played Karen Page. The lead actors inhabited the roles so well that it's hard to imagine anyone else playing them.

Related: Marvel Should Do Daredevil Season 4 (But Don't Continue Other Netflix Shows)

The end of Reckless Season 3 brought the life of Matt Murdock into a complete circle. The fearless man had met Foggy and Karen, and they had re-established a local law firm in Hell & # 39; s Kitchen. All the secrets and lies between these three friends had finally been dispelled, and the Kingpin had finally been defeated. It was, in a sense, the perfect way to end the story; there was a certain poetic quality to it. There was, however, one large loose end. Reckless Season 3 served as the origin story of Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, a homicidal killer who posed as Daredevil to discredit him. Kingse broke Bullseye's back, and the final scenes showed him undergoing experimental surgery in a surprise nod to the X-Men franchise. Bullseye's back was also broken in the comics, and he returned with broken bones and cartilage replaced by unbreakable Adamantium metal. This clearly served as a configuration for Reckless season 4, and in fact the writing team had solidified their plans. Shooting of Reckless Season 4 was slated to start in February 2020, and then Netflix went offline.

The abrupt end to Marvel's association with Netflix left a lot of loose ends. Luke Cage and Iron fist He suffered the worst, with both shows ending in a cliffhanger that established their respective upcoming seasons (which will never happen). But, while the conclusion of Reckless season 3 is much less dramatic, that particular cancellation is still really disappointing. Daredevil's revenge on Wilson Fisk had come to an end, but Bethel was a typically perfect launch choice for Bullseye, and it would have been exciting to see him dress up and claim that identity as his own.

Why Marvel probably won't do Daredevil season 4?

Unfortunately, as disappointing as the cancellation of Reckless It may be, the sad truth is that the show probably won't come back. It is important to remember that this series was developed by Marvel Television, not Marvel Studios, and the relationship between the two companies has historically been quite poor. In December 2018, there were reports of antagonistic executives at Marvel Studios who had decided that they did not want to bring Reckless back. Things have changed since then, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige officially becoming Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment. The result has hardly been positive for those who wait. Reckless season 4, however. Marvel Television has been liquidated, and most of its shows have been withdrawn. There has been no real indication that Marvel Studios has any interest in continuing Marvel Television projects, especially those that were canceled elsewhere and have not been broadcast for two years.

The rise of Disney + does not help at all. The new streaming service is Disney's top corporate priority; They paid $ 71.3 billion to acquire most of Fox's film and television empire, largely in a bid to increase their content library, and executive bonuses have been adjusted to focus on subscriber numbers. Reckless Season 4 would not be suitable for such a familiar service, which means it would be relegated to Hulu; Disney will most likely prefer Marvel to focus more on Disney +. To make matters worse, distribution rights to the first three seasons of Reckless Chances are, he'll stay on Netflix in perpetuity, meaning a fourth season would technically boost what has now become a major competitor to Disney. It has no business sense.

Related: Marvel + Disney + Shows are already avoiding Netflix MCU mistakes

The sad truth is that Reckless and the other Marvel Netflix shows are over. Symbolizing this fact, since March 2019 Marvel Television has been regularly auctioning accessories and even costumes for Reckless, Luke Cageand Iron fist. They would not have done that if they believed that there is a possibility that they would be using them again.

More: how all Netflix Marvel shows ended (and what would have happened next)

Netflix: the best new TV shows and movies this weekend (June 5)