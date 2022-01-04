The Daredevil Netflix series is a show about Daredevil, the man without fear. In this new Netflix series, we follow Daredevil as he fights crime. The first episode aired in 2015 to rave reviews from critics and fans alike. It was only announced in October 2014 so Daredevil has been working in secret for months before his identity was revealed to the public!

What will the Daredevil Netflix series bring?

Daredevil’s life changed when an accident caused him to lose his sight but gain heightened senses of hearing, smell, taste, and touch instead- which makes him more powerful than ever before! The show takes place in Hell’s Kitchen and follows Daredevil as he fights crime. Daredevil has been fighting crime for years but it wasn’t until recently that the public found out who he really is. The official Netflix synopsis reads as, “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Things to learn from Daredevil superhero?

Daredevil is smart, strong, and an awesome fighter. Daredevil doesn’t let his blindness hold him back from saving the day! He can see through all of the darkness to do what’s right. Daredevil shows us that anything is possible with hard work and determination- even if you’re blind!

Where is the series streaming?

Season 1 of the series was first released on Netflix on April 10, 2015. Season 2 came a year after on March 18, 2016. The series was met with appreciation. Hence, in 2016, the series was renewed for a third season, which was released on October 19, 2018.

Who is starring in the Daredevil Netflix series?

The series is created by Drew Goddard. It stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. Besides him, Deborah Ann Woll is playing Karen Page. Other cast members include:

Elden Henson as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson

Toby Leonard Moore as James Wesley

Vondie Curtis-Hall as Ben Urich

Bob Gunton as Leland Owlsley

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk

Why you should watch Daredevil?

The Daredevil Netflix series is a great show to watch. It has amazing action scenes, as well as interesting plot lines and characters. If you are looking for an exciting show to watch, Daredevil is definitely the right choice. Additionally, the third season was released in October 2018, so there’s no need to wait any longer if you’re interested in watching it. The Daredevil Netflix series is based on the Marvel comic book character of the same name. The show follows Daredevil’s life as a vigilante crime fighter in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City. Daredevil is known for being one of the most physically able superheroes, and the show does an excellent job of portraying his abilities. In addition to Daredevil’s fighting skills, the show also features excellent action sequences. If you haven’t already binge-watched Daredevil on Netflix then I highly recommend it for fans of action-packed superhero movies with lots of twists and turns along the way! The series has been available on Netflix. So there are many more episodes coming soon too which will keep viewers hooked until they’ve finished watching them all. As usual with most Marvel films/TV series these days- Daredevil does not disappoint in keeping audiences entertained throughout its duration.

What is the cast saying about the Netflix series Daredevil?

Charlie Cox, the man behind Daredevil says, “I think what’s been so great about the show is that it appeals to a wide range of people. I think there’s something for everyone in Daredevil. Elden Henson, who plays Foggy Nelson says Daredevil is “dark, but also has a lot of humor” and Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) says “It feels like we’re doing our own thing”. Drew Goddard, the creator of Daredevil says, “What’s great about Daredevil is that he’s a superhero who is not super. He’s just a guy with extraordinary skills.” Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb says, “It was very important to us that in the show you would see Matt Murdock and Daredevil as two different people.” Toby Leonard, says ” Daredevil is the first Marvel series that feels like a movie.” From all indications, it sounds like the cast and crew had a great time making Daredevil and that fans of Marvel comics and action/adventure shows will enjoy it as well. If you haven’t seen Daredevil yet, be sure to check it out on Netflix! So, should you binge-watch Daredevil on Netflix? I think the answer is yes! It’s an amazing show with great characters and storylines. Daredevil will keep you hooked from start to finish!