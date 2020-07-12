Darius Rucker, wife Beth separated after 20 years of marriage: "We have a lot of love"

Darius Rucker and his wife, Beth Leonard, resign after 20 years of marriage.

Rucker, 54, made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a photo of himself and Leonard at the Country Music Awards.

"Beth and I would like to share that after much thought we have made the decision to consciously undock," wrote the "Wagon Wheel" singer, using the same verbiage as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin when they announced their own separation. "We continue to be close friends and foster partners and continue to be each other's biggest cheerleaders."

The statement continued: "Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts and we will continue to encourage growth and expansion in others. Please be kind as we embark on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always." .

The former Hootie and the leader of Blowfish and Beth share two children: Danielle, 19, and Jack, about 15 years old. The country singer also has a 25-year-old daughter, Carolyn, from a previous relationship.

The publication was signed "Darius and Beth Rucker".

Rucker's fellow singers offered their support in the post's comments.

"I love you," wrote Brad Paisley.

"I love you, friend," said Joel Crouse, adding a red heart emoji.

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney said, "Nothing but love to you all."

Jake Owen added: "Love to you and your family man."