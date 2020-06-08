"Dark Day" in the New York Times after James Bennet's departure, publisher says

The public editor of the New York Times tweeted Sunday that it was a "dark and dark day" for the newspaper after the publisher of its editorial page announced his resignation following the consequences of running Senator Tom Cotton's opinion piece for the military to respond to Riots over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Daniel Okrent, the newspaper's public editor, tweeted: “This is a dark and dark day for NYTimes. I don't know a better journalist than James Bennet. "

TWEET CALL COTTON BY NYTIMES

Okrent's title as public editor indicated that he had the ability to speak freely about the newspaper's journalistic practices. His biography says he works "outside the reporting and editing structure."

Bennet, 54, submitted his resignation on Sunday.

A.G. Sulzberger, the publisher, wrote a note to staff that he and Bennet "concluded that James would not be able to lead the team through the next stage of change that is required." The newspaper reported that Sulzberger said there was a "significant collapse" in the editing process.

Bennet's position as editor of the editorial page was one of the most powerful in journalism. Bennet was a rising star in the newspaper and there were rumors that he was possibly online to be the successor to executive editor Dean Baquet, the newspaper reported. The Washington Post reported that Bennet cried during a meeting with a staff member after expressing that he disappointed his team.

Okrent's tweet on Sunday was a notable defense for Bennet, who sparked a public revolt in the newspaper. Some said running the piece of cotton endangered black employees at the newspaper.

"Times Opinion journalism has never mattered more than at this time of crisis at home and around the world, and I am honored to be a part of it," Bennet said in a statement. "I am very proud of the work that my colleagues and I have done to focus attention on injustice and threats to freedom and to enrich the debate on the right path to take by bringing new voices and ideas to readers of the Times."

Sulzberger's decision to accept the resignation opens the paper to criticism from the right that the only welcome opinion in the newspaper must fit perfectly with Democratic orthodoxy. An opinion page, at best, is where ideas can be shared and debated.

The Times and Okrent did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. Bennet, brother of US Senator Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, rejected interview requests and Sulzberger was not available, a newspaper spokeswoman told the Associated Press.

Cotton, for his part, told Fox News "Sunday Morning Futures" that the newspaper capitulated "a childish mafia waking up from its own newsroom that apparently kicks in if presented with an opinion contrary to its own, rather than Say the kids woke up in their newsroom, this is the workplace, not a social justice seminar on campus. "

Cotton insisted that his opinion piece simply asked that the military be a backup in case the police felt overwhelmed.

The Times was quick to respond to the consequences of the piece. The document wrote a Notable Note from the Editors that, according to a review of the editing process, "we have concluded that the trial did not meet our standards and should not have been published. "

The Times review criticized various aspects of Cotton's piece, beginning with the title, "Send the Troops," which the newspaper said in an editor's note Saturday that it was "incendiary and should not have been used."

“The editing process was rushed and flawed, and the senior editors were not sufficiently involved. While Senator Cotton and his staff cooperated fully in our editing process, the op-ed should have been subject to further substantial revision, as is often the case with such essays, or rejected. "

Katie Kingsbury, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing who joined the Times from the Boston Globe in 2017, will oversee opinion pages during the November election, the Times said. James Dao, a former Bennet deputy, was reassigned.

Bennet was the second high-level journalism job lost due to mistakes made in covering nationwide protests about police treatment of blacks. Philadelphia Inquirer chief editor Stan Wischnowsksi resigned Saturday after a scandal over a headline that said, "Buildings matter, too."

Fox News Bradford Betz and Associated Press contributed to this report.