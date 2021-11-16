Recently, a company called MGM announced that it is going to make a movie from a scary book written by Norman Partridge.

David Slade will direct the movie. He made movies like “Hard Candy” and “30 Days of Night.” Matt Tolmach Productions is making this movie, too. They made many TV shows and movies, too. The movie was made by Michael Gillo. The book he used for the script won a Bram Stoker Award. I hope that the movie is just as good as the book.

People who like horror movies might be hungry to know more about a movie called “Harvest.” They want to know when it will come out, who is in the cast, and what the story is. Here are some of the things we know so far.

Dark Harvest is a movie that was directed by David Slade. The movie stars TBA, and. It has a Not available budget and is N/A in length. The movie currently has a N/A rating on IMDb.

What is the release date of Dark Harvest?

In the announcement, they said, “Dark Harvest” will be released on September 23th, 2022. It is a movie for people who like Halloween in the fall. It takes a year for “Dark Harvest” to finish pre-production and prep work, shoot the movie, start post-production (and the editing process on footage), then finally promote and release the finished film. The release date may change. COVID-19 has caused a lot of changes in the film and television industry. Productions have had to shut down and there have been a lot of quarantines. This might affect the “Dark Harvest” production. It could make it harder to produce this movie.

What is the plot of Dark Harvest?

“Dark Harvest” takes place in a small town in the Midwestern US. Every year, there is a special event called the Run. It happens during fall when creatures come out of cornfields and go to church. Gangs of teenage boys confront the ghost in a ritual that gives you a chance to get out of town.

Richie Shepard is a character in the story. He wants to run but he has an older brother who won before and escaped. Richie’s friend Kelly Haines also wants to escape by any means necessary, so she joins in with Richie. Kelly and Richie are in prison. They want to escape. So they go off to find the monster.

The details about the other characters and the plot of the film haven’t come out yet, so it’s hard to say how much they will change from Norman Partridge’s novel. People who read his novels and like horror movies will find out more when “Dark Harvest” is released in September 2022.

Who will be starring in it?

The Hollywood Reporter recently announced the cast of “Dark Harvest.” Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, and Luke Kirby are all in it. They are known for their roles in other movies. People haven’t said what the actors will be playing in the movie.

Other actors who will join the cast are Casey Likes and E’myri Crutchfield. Casey Likes is going to be Richie Shepard and E’myri Crutchfield is going to be Kelly Haines. The actors who will play the Farmer and The Pastors are Ezra Buzzington and Adam Brooks. We know little about the characters, but we will know who they are when “Dark Harvest” is released in fall 2022.

Casey Likes as Richie Shepard

E’myri Crutchfield as Kelly Haines

Dustin Ceithamer as Sawtooth/October Boy

Ezra Buzzington as The Farmer

Jeremy Davies

Elizabeth Reaser

Luke Kirby

Megan Best

When will Dark Harvest be out on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital?

The Dark Harvest DVD and Blu-ray release date are Friday, December 31, 2021. The estimated DVD release date is on December 2021. The movie has been out for a while. DVDs and Blu-rays come out 12-16 weeks after the movie is shown in theaters.

In December 2021, you will be able to buy a movie’s Digital HD from Amazon Video and iTunes. You can watch the movie as soon as it comes out. The date might change so check back often as the release approaches. We will update this page with more details as they become available.

