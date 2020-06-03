Dark Souls Illusory Paths Can Finally Be Fully Realized

Elden Ring's open-world design is breaking a bit of the Soul-like formula, but you can realize the potential of Dark Souls' Illusionary Walls.

Since the launch of Dark souls In 2011, the genre of Souls has grown in popularity. Countless developers have taken their own spin on the formula, and FromSoftware has continued to iterate with titles like Bloodborne and Sekiro. Elden Ring is the next step for FromSoftware, and it's going to be an even bigger evolution of the Souls Serie.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of the Souls series has even said that Elden Ring & # 39; s the gameplay "is not far" from Dark souls. With Elden Ring By taking a more open-world approach, there are many possibilities for how the game could improve what it already does Dark souls great.

One of the key elements of Dark souls It is a mystery, both in his world and in his history. Elden Ring You can take on this look and use features like Illusionary Walls and Route to create an even more dynamic world.

Elden Ring's Open World Can Embrace Mystery

The design of Dark souls He was revolutionary in many ways, but one of the biggest is how interconnected his world feels. Countless areas come together and use shortcuts, making it feel like a massive world instead of separate areas. A big part of Dark souls it is exploration, and the main secrets are hidden behind the Illusory Walls. These walls blend in with the surroundings and require players to hit or roll them to open the secret passage. In the past, Illusionary Walls have hidden entire optional areas, and it's something Elden Ring can build on

While little is currently known about the overall design of Elden Ring, FromSoftware has said that it will be an appropriate open world. Obviously, this could drastically change the Souls formula, but the Illusionary Walls can still play an important role, perhaps more than ever. Open world games are generally full of secrets or side quests to perform, and this is how the Illusionary Walls could work. Put side quests or pieces of wisdom behind Illusionary Walls, rewarding players who want to search for them. Lore especially would be a powerful motivator for players with history as each Illusive Wall would reveal more and more about the world and characters. This is especially true considering that the entire story of the game will be written by esteemed author George R.R. Martin.

Leaks suggest that Elden Ring & # 39; s The world will be made up of multiple dungeon-like areas connected by a massive hub area called Field. Placing Illusionary Walls around the field would be a great way to spread secrets, especially if the center area is devoid of enemies. Of course, you don't have to limit yourself strictly to "walls", as Elden Ring It could hide secrets in hidden caves, trees, holes and anything else. There is no doubt that Elden Ring The trend of secrets will continue, but Illusionary Walls can especially be used in new and unique ways with the open world environment.

