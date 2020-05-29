Darkcher Dungeon's Free Butcher & # 39; s Circus PvP DLC Now Available On Steam • newsdio

In April, developer Red Hook Studios announced that it was working on a free PvP mode for its Lovecraftian strategy RPG, Darkest Dungeon. And now, two months later, Butcher's Circus, as the new DLC is known, is available for download on Steam.

Butcher & # 39; s Circus is, of course, a pretty dramatic game for Darkest Dungeon; Since the game's release in 2016, his punitive expeditions to the dark ante-Flood corners of his ancient village, requiring players to safely shepherd his group of broken heroes through sanity-wrecking horrors, have continued to be solitary efforts. Now, however, there is a new multiplayer twist on that rock solid core.

The latest Red Hook DLC block adds Butcher & # 39; s Circus' new location to the shadowy village of Darkest Dungeon, and those brave enough to enter their "eroded and bloodstained pavilion tent" can embark in PvP arena battles against friends and strangers.

Participants can assemble their own group of four members (aside from the one used in the main campaign) in an attempt to rise through the PvP ranks, using special trinkets to gain a strategic advantage during battle. Victory against an enemy team unlocks the components of the banner, allowing players to put together their own duelist heraldry, if that's the kind of thing that draws.

To celebrate the arrival of the Darkest Dungeon & # 39; s Butcher & # 39; s Circus DLC on Steam, the game will be free until June 1. And if you're particularly captivated by its quirky delights, there's a 75 percent discount on the base game and a 50% discount on previous DLC for the duration.