Darkseid Actor hopes Snyder cut leads to Justice League 2

While Zack Snyder's time as the creative driving force behind the DCEU was not exactly greeted with universal critical acclaim, and more than a few fans were discouraged by his grim and grim approach to characters, it cannot be denied that the filmmaker forged a strong bond with your cast and crew through Iron Man, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and League of Justice.

most of League of Justice The biggest stars publicly endorsed the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, and now that the two-and-a-half-year campaign has become a reality, they have continued to show their support. In addition to claiming that he was one of the few people to see the original version of the Snyder movie, Jason Momoa celebrated last week's big reveal, Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck reacted to the news with enthusiasm, and Ray Fisher admitted that he He was the first member of the team to receive the call and even burst into tears when he realized that Snyder's cut was finally happening.

It seems like Snyder's actors would be running through a brick wall for him, and that extends to the minor players who were completely eliminated from the theatrical release. In a recent interview, Ray Porter, who confirmed that he would return as Darkseid for Snyder Cut, admitted that he would take the opportunity to reprise the role for potential League of Justice sequel if the reissued blockbuster of the comic book turns out to be a huge success, and he made it clear that he has tremendous loyalty to its director.

"If Zack Snyder asked me to stand in a phone booth with some embarrassing personal product and speak about it in a Shakespearean voice, I would. He would work with Zack anytime, anywhere. You know him, you know Deborah Snyder, he's really easy to understand. It was not long after I met them. I thought, "Oh yes, I would go to battle for you." Absolutely"

League of Justice It was originally intended to be the first half of a two-part story, and there have been rumors that Snyder Cut could even lead to a chance for a sequel to occur in the future. If that's the case, then it seems like Ray Porter won't need a lot of conviction to sign up if Darkseid manages to escape with his life.