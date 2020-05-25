Darkseid Actor teases alien-inspired voice for Justice League Snyder Cut

Snyder's cut of League of Justice It took a long time to arrive, and fans fervently requested its release for almost two and a half years before finally getting away with it. It remains to be seen if he can correct the missteps of Joss Whedon's version, but now that the movie is coming to HBO Max, the previews and snippets of information are flying faster than Superman's races to save the day. Among them was the revelation of the actor who played Darkseid in the Zack Snyder movie, and no, he's not a certain WWE fighter.

Hi, I'm Ray. I played Darkseid in Zack Snyder's "Justice League".

Darkseid was created to be the DCEU's big bad and his appearance at the end of the first movie would have been established Justice League 2. That seems likely to be the plan and a sequel could very much depend on how well the Snyder Cut works. Ray Porter talked about how the role of voice acting was a challenging experience, though he hasn't heard the post-villain voice post yet.

"You'll hear it when I hear it. I went through a different kind of vocal gymnastic stuff when trying to figure out the voice. I needed it to be understandable, but it had to be a voice that wasn't from this Earth. And that's what I tried to look for. No I can't wait to hear it either, because also, while I did this voice and they were all very, very nice about it. I know that in the post they probably did things to him, and I can't wait to hear that. Also, the voice I made wouldn't be something that I could really project. It's tough, tough on the vocal cords. "

Planet ruler Apokolips has been featured in countless DC comics and animated films, and while the MCU might have made the leap in creating a terrifying arch enemy on screen, the opposite was true in print. Thanos' creation was inspired by two of DC's characters, Metron and Darkseid.

Interestingly, while actor Josh Brolin was the voice and mo-cap model for Thanos, Ray Porter is only providing the voice for Darkseid, with the character represented by CGI animation for his appearance in the film.

It's definitely an exciting time for comic book fans, all the more so if League of Justice It does it right and we get another gigantic pantheon of heroes and villains to rival the established Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a reported run time of nearly four hours and an additional budget of between $ 20 million and $ 30 million, that's enough time and money to do the franchise justice, so here we hope Snyder can deliver. Now all that is left to do is wait for the advance to drop.