Darkseid Actor teases Zack Snyder's alien-inspired voice in Justice League

After three years, actor Ray Porter was finally able to reveal to the world that he was the voice actor behind the Lord Darkseid character in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Now that the film is slated to premiere on HBO Max next year, Porter is excited for fans to hear his take on Darkseid, which he describes as a difficult feat for his vocal cords.

"You'll hear it when I hear it. I went through a different kind of vocal gymnastic stuff to try to understand the voice. I needed it to be understandable, but it had to be a voice that wasn't from this Earth. And that's what I tried to look for. I can't wait to hear it either, because also, while I did this voice and they were all very, very nice about it. I know the post probably did things for and I can't wait to hear that. Also, the voice I made wouldn't be something I could really project. It's tough, tough on the vocal cords. "

RELATED: Snyder Cut The Phone Call Had An Excited Cyborg Actor Unleashing A Tsunami Of Swearing

In the comics, Darkseid is the ruler of the planet Apokolips, and the main great evil in the DC Comics universe. MCU fans have seen the success Thanos has had in his live appearances. Well, Thanos was created by Marvel Comics as a direct response to the popularity that Darkseid, which came before him, enjoyed among readers.

So if done right, the live action version of Darkseid that will appear next year in Justice League has the potential to be even more impressive than Thanos. But it's interesting to note that Josh Brolin, who voiced the Crazy Titan, provided the moves for the character in addition to voicing it, while Porter appears to have done just the voice acting part, with CGI animation taking care of Darksied's appearance and movement.

One of the first questions fans had about Snyder's reissue of the 2017 theatrical release of League of Justice it was how much of the filmmaker's original vision for the script would be realized in the final product. With an additional budget of between $ 20- $ 30 million and four hours of footage to include, Snyder should be able to include all the plot points he had planned to present, including the origin of Cyborg and the story of Darkseid, the revelation of the Martian Manhunter and minor roles for The Atom, Iris West, Vulko, and Lex Luthor.

For now, fans can have fun imagining how Ray Porter took on the challenge of voicing an alien despot. If the character's portrayal of the character is popular with audiences, we might see him reprise his role in the upcoming Ava DuVernay movie exploring the history of the New Gods. The film will go into detail about the creation of Apokolips, its sister planet New Genesis and the millennial war that was fought between the Darkseid army and the Highfather of New Genesis.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqGYGJwDJZA [/ embed]

Topics: Justice League, Snyder Cut, HBO Max, Streaming