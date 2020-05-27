Darkseid comes to Zack Snyder's first look at Justice League

It had been rumored long before the release of Justice League in 2017 that the tyrannical supervillain from DC Darkseid would appear. However, after all the behind-the-scenes drama and director change, the Dark God was mysteriously absent. Now with the recent announcement that League of Justice Original director Zack Snyder will release his legendary Snyder Cut, Darkseid is being re-positioned in the movie, and we just took our first official look at the character.

He comes … to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp – Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

Zack Snyder turned to social media to launch the image, which depicts Darkseid standing in the midst of the blazing chaos one would expect from the alien lord. Along with the image, Snyder provided the simple title, "He Comes … to HBO Max."

The obvious lack of Darkseid was just one of the many differences between the Snyder Cut and the version of the League of Justice which was released in theaters. After being teased in Snyder's previous comic book effort (Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice), the villain's powerful absence from the superhero team was an obvious omission that Snyder will now be able to fix thanks to HBO Max. Reportedly, the plan was for Darkseid to appear in the flashback battle sequence which also featured several Green lanterns, as well as some other scenes, with actor Ray Porter filming everything necessary during the main photography.

The addition of Darkseid won't be the only new addition to The Snyder Cut version of League of Justice, with characters like The Atom and Martian Manhunter also set to make an appearance, as well as Ray Fisher's Cyborg who gets much more attention.

Last week, it was officially confirmed that Snyder Cut will premiere on HBO Max in 2021, marking a major victory for one of the most passionate and vocal fan campaigns in recent memory. Many were disappointed when Snyder walked away from League of Justice and the movie was given to The Avengers Director Joss Whedon, with the end product dramatically changing Snyder's plans. Since the announcement, Snyder has described the Snyder cut as "something completely new."

The theatrical version of League of Justice It begins with the villain Steppenwolf and his Parademons trying to take over Earth. However, Batman seeks Wonder Woman's help in gathering and recruiting Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman to thwart this powerful new enemy. The Snyder Cut is likely to follow this general outline, with the Snyder version making some major changes along the way. While there have been rumors that Snyder will be working on a $ 20-30 million budget to complete his movie, the latest details from WarnerMedia President and HBO Max chief Bob Greenblatt have stated that The Snyder Cut does not exist on right now and probably cost a lot more than $ 30 million.

Snyder will be working on his version of League of Justice for the next year, although until now it has not been decided whether the film will be released in its entirety supposedly 4 hours long, or if it will be divided into episodes. Expect many more news about The Snyder Cut in the coming weeks and months. This comes to us from Zack Snyder's Twitter Account.

