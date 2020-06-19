Darlie: Colgate to Review Toothpaste Brand After Other American Companies Recognize Racist Roots





The popular brand, which is sold in China, the Philippines, Thailand and other Asian countries, has long been criticized for using racist images. The brand is marketed in Chinese as "Black Person Toothpaste" and was sold under the racial epithet Darkie until its name was changed in 1989.

Darlie is the leading brand by market share in China, according to Colgate-Palmolive ( CL ) . The brand, whose logo still belongs to a man in a top hat and tuxedo, though supposed to be racially ambiguous, is under review.

"For over 35 years, we have been working together to evolve the brand, including substantial changes to the name, logo and packaging. We are currently working with our partner to further review and develop all aspects of the brand, including the brand name. "the company said in a statement to Reuters.

The company did not respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours. That linked to the Reuters report from his official Twitter account.

Protests have erupted worldwide following the murder of Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The campaign against racial injustice has also brought about a reckoning in the corporate world, with some companies choosing to recognize the racist roots of their businesses. Quaker Oats announced earlier this week that it will change the logo of its Aunt Jemima brand, which for decades has been widely criticized as a racist cartoon of a black maid derived from slavery. Uncle Ben's owner, Mars and Conagra Brands, who are Mrs. Butterworth's, quickly followed suit. B&G Foods has also started a review of its packaging for Cream of Wheat, which features the image of a black cook. Darlie is manufactured by Hawley & Hazel, which was founded in Shanghai and is now headquartered in Hong Kong. Toothpaste became part of the Colgate product line when Colgate acquired a 50% stake in Hawley & Hazel in 1985. The original name and logo of the toothpaste were conceived in the 1920s, when the CEO of Hawley & Hazel visited the United States and saw Al Jolson, a white actor who acted as a black face in the movie "The Jazz Singer ", according to the book" America Brushes Above. " "The executive thought Jolson's wide smile and bright teeth would make an excellent toothpaste logo," wrote author Kerry Segrave in the book. After Colgate entered into its joint venture with Hawley & Hazel, the church groups in the USA. USA They lobbied the company to abolish the Darkie brand, according to Segrave. Colgate relented in 1989, renaming Darie Darkie and redesigning the logo.





