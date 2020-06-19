Darlie: Colgate to Review Toothpaste Brand After Other American Companies Recognize Racist Roots

The popular brand, which is sold in China, the Philippines, Thailand and other Asian countries, has long been criticized for using racist images. The brand is marketed in Chinese as "Black Person Toothpaste" and was sold under the racial epithet Darkie until its name was changed in 1989.
"For over 35 years, we have been working together to evolve the brand, including substantial changes to the name, logo and packaging. We are currently working with our partner to further review and develop all aspects of the brand, including the brand name. "the company said in a statement to Reuters.
Protests have erupted worldwide following the murder of Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The campaign against racial injustice has also brought about a reckoning in the corporate world, with some companies choosing to recognize the racist roots of their businesses.
Darlie is manufactured by Hawley & Hazel, which was founded in Shanghai and is now headquartered in Hong Kong. Toothpaste became part of the Colgate product line when Colgate acquired a 50% stake in Hawley & Hazel in 1985.
"The executive thought Jolson's wide smile and bright teeth would make an excellent toothpaste logo," wrote author Kerry Segrave in the book.
After Colgate entered into its joint venture with Hawley & Hazel, the church groups in the USA. USA They lobbied the company to abolish the Darkie brand, according to Segrave. Colgate relented in 1989, renaming Darie Darkie and redesigning the logo.