Darth Revan and Darth Malak could appear in future Star Wars projects

Now that Skywalker's rise the main has concluded Star Wars saga, it's safe to assume that Disney and Lucasfilm plan to embark on a new journey, but fans still hope to see some of their favorite Legends characters appear as well.

With hundreds of narratives, some of which are contradictory and a confusing continuity, Mouse House had no choice but to determine a canonical domain for the galaxy far, far away after acquiring its rights from George Lucas in 2012. Unfortunately, that meant a Many characters fans had loved in other media, such as video games, novels, and comics, were removed from the timeline. Star Wars science. That being said, Lucasfilm has attempted to reintroduce several of these characters over the years. Namely, the fan favorite, Admiral Thrawn, who was the main antagonist in Thrawn's trilogy, found its way to Star Wars Rebels and played an important role in last season's animated series.

Beyond that, novelizations for Skywalker's rise We have almost confirmed that some mythical Sith lords actually existed in the early days of the Galactic Republic. Now with the launch of Lucasfilm The high republic editorial initiative and working in the future Star Wars movies, is it likely that we can revisit some of these characters in future projects?

While it's still too early to answer that question, Funko Pop has recently announced a new wave of Star Wars Funkos, and Darth Revan and Darth Malak appear to be joining the party. See for yourself below:



Revan was an important figure in the politics of the galaxy, interfering in the Jedi Civil War, the Mandalorian War, and the Great Galactic War. Malak was his apprentice, who later killed his master and ruled over the Sith Empire. Both characters first appeared in Knights of the ancient republic videogame. While Star Wars Canon has yet to recognize Malak, Abrams' final entry into the Sequel Trilogy has already confirmed the existence of his master.

It would certainly be interesting to see these legendary Sith Lords return, especially for fans of the Expanded Universe. Tell us though, would you like to revisit these old stories or do you think Lucasfilm should develop something new? As usual, let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.