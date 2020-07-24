Data shows rise of online swingers in New York amid coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked an increase in online swingers across the country, with New York City topping the list, according to a report.

Dating app trio "3Fun" reported a steady increase in the number of messages sent among its 721,927 active users since the blockades began in March.

"Social distancing makes offline meetings difficult … That means most open-minded people are trying to meet new friends online during the pandemic," spokeswoman Jennifer White said in a statement.

"Once the pandemic ends, they will finally find themselves offline for the first time and live out their fantasies together."

And the best place to nail a ménage à trois? The Big Apple, where 22,874 randy residents are active on the app, most states.

And the number of messages sent by user in New York City between April and June was three times greater than that of San Diego, the application reported.

Los Angeles was second with 12,228 users on the app and Houston was third with 9,068. Other cities to be in the top ten players included Chicago, Las Vegas, and San Antonio.