Data's emotion chip was TNG Movies' worst plot device

Commander Data's emotion chip (Brent Spiner) was the worst plot device in the Star Trek: the next generation films. The golden android was the Operations Officer of the U.S.S. Company–re and me but Data was also one of the main characters in the TNG movies, possibly second in importance only to Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). The data played important roles in Star Trek: first contact and Star Trek: Insurrection before dying saving the Picard and the Company in Star Trek: Nemesis. But in Star Trek Generations, The data was marginalized with the inauguration TNG The film's most ill-conceived subplot: Coping with emotions thanks to its emotion chip.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Data's emotion chip was introduced into the TNG season 4 episode "Brothers". Attracted to the planet Terlina III by its creator, Dr. Noonien Soong, Data knew that his "father" was dying and wanted to give him a chip of emotion, which would allow the android to experience the wide spectrum of human feelings. However, Data's evil brother Lore arrived and planned to disable Data and trick Soong into installing the emotion chip, even though it doesn't support Lore's programming. Lore and the emotion chip returned in the two-part "Descent" where he took control of a group of recovered Borg drones, including Hugh (Jonathan Del Arco) and Data himself. the Enterprise-D the crew rescued Data and Lore was disabled, after which Data took possession of the damaged emotion chip. Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) prevented Data from destroying the emotion chip because he did not want Data to give up on his dream of one day experiencing human emotions.

Related: Star Trek Generations: Why Did Only Some Uniforms Switch To DS9?

Unfortunately, that dream turned into a nightmare for Data and Trekkers in Star Trek Generations. After Data attempted an ill-conceived practical joke: shoving Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) into the ocean during Lieutenant Commander Worf's (Michael Dorn) promotion ceremony at the holodeck, the android decided it was time to put the chip in. of emotion (fixed) to promote its growth as an artificial way of life. At first, Data's influx of emotions allowed him to realize that "hates" a drink he tried at Ten Forward and suddenly understood the jokes he heard years ago. However, the emotion chip soon overloaded its positronic transmitters, causing Data's emotions, like laughter and fear, to go wild. The chip then merged with its neural network, making it impossible to remove it, forcing Data to learn to live with emotions.

Despite the rich possibilities of the story that Data finally has emotions and how he approaches him to be "human", Star Trek Generations instead he used the emotion chip to make Data the source of an awkward comedy. Data did fun things like talking through a simulated puppet named Mr. Tricorder, singing while on duty, clenching his fist and yelling "Yes!"and drop "Oh sh–!" when the Enterprise-D it was destroyed and crashed into the planet Veridian III. The data also complained about being unable to control his emotions, forcing Picard to scold him while working on Star Mapping.

During your comment on DVD for Star Trek Generations, film writers Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga noted that Data having a minor comedy plot was an edict from Paramount, which the studio believed would give the film the necessary humor. Moore and Braga thought it was a good idea since it was an opportunity to make a major change in Data's character, something that could not be done in the TNG T.V. series. But not only did it not work, but the whole company bombed. Data's comedy made it irritating, and worse, the fact that the android now had emotions was unrelated to the film's story. The data didn't save the day because he had emotions, it just amounted to an inopportune distraction from Captain Picard's main plotline meeting with Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner).

Star Trek Generations Not only did he confuse the idea that Data was gaining emotions, but the filmmakers also miscalculated the fact that Trekkers liked and preferred Data exactly the way he was. A better story about learning data to adapt to having emotions would have won over fans, but instead, the TNG the movie's aftermath had to go back into the plot of Data's emotion chip. Data quickly deactivated his emotion chip before facing the Borg in Star Trek: first contactalthough Queen Borg reactivated it during her attempt to seduce him. Finally in Star Trek: Insurrection, the android conveniently left the emotion chip in his rooms aboard the Enterprise-E – and was never seen again in Star Trek Canyon.

Next: Star Trek: Data Insurrection's role sets Soji in Picard

PS5: the 38 confirmed games to launch and when