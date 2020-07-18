Daughter of ‘RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, Gia, talks about having nose surgery:" I've never been happier "

The daughter of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice is opening up for a nose job and feeling "comfortable" in her "own skin."

On Friday, the 19-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her reality star mother.

Teresa's older daughter, 48, and Joe Giudice shared that she received the rhinoplasty in the caption, while appearing to make a statement targeting potential critics of social media.

"Yes, they operated on my nose. Yes (sic) I am swollen," she said before thanking her doctor, noting that she is "absolutely in love with him."

Gia went on to say that she is "an adult now" and "this has been an insecurity" of hers "for a while."

"I have never been so happy and so comfortable with my own skin!" she concluded.

Teresa also shared the same photo of the two on her own Instagram account, subtitling: "My first-born adore 🥰 you ❤️ @_giagiudice".

Teresa and her separated husband, Joe, also share three other daughters: Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

In February, the mother of four discussed the separation from the former couple on PeopleTV's Reality Check, where she hinted she knew she wanted to leave her 20-year marriage to Joe before their reunion in Italy last November.

"I have known him for a long time," Teresa said. "Just because we've been apart for so long. We've been apart for a long time."

Teresa added that she felt "a lot of resentment" for Joe after his mother passed away in 2017. "A lot of things happened after I lost my mother," she told the store at the time.

Teresa and Joe publicly announced that they would not decide on the future of their marriage until they discussed it in person in Italy. But almost a month after their meeting, People reported that the separated couple had separated forever.

The couple was separated for four years after they pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa served her sentence first and was released in December 2015. Joe began his 41-month sentence in March 2016.

Joe was detained by immigration officials after he completed his sentence. A judge ruled in October 2018 that Joe, who is not a U.S. citizen, would be deported to Italy. He appealed the deportation, but it was denied in April.

