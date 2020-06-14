Daughter of singer Hank Williams Jr. dies in Tennessee car crash: reports

A single-vehicle accident in Tennessee on Saturday night resulted in the death of the 27-year-old daughter of country music singer Hank Williams Jr., according to reports.

Katherine Williams-Dunning was behind the wheel of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, driving south on Highway 79 in Henry County, when the vehicle crossed the median and started to overturn, WSMV-TV Nashville reported.

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR GRANGER SMITH IS REFLECTED IN LIFE ONE YEAR AFTER LOSING A CHILD IN A TRAGIC ACCIDENT

The vehicle, which was towing a boat, crossed the northbound lanes and stopped at the shoulder of the road, according to the report.

Williams-Dunning's husband Tyler Dunning, 29, was injured in the accident and was flown to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The driver's brother, Sam Williams, announced the accident in a Facebook post.

"My sister and brother-in-law have had a terrible accident. Please pray for them so loudly! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning, ”wrote Williams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His father, Hank Williams Jr., 71, is known for the song "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight," which he rewrote as the theme song for ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

He is the son of Hank Williams, one of the most iconic figures in country music, who died in 1953 at the age of 29 after writing a long series of hit songs.