Daughter of the best Miosotis Murdered family remembers the hero mom

The adult daughter of the city police officer of the murdered hero Miosotis Familia He delivered an emotional memory of his mother on Sunday, the third anniversary of the officer's workplace murder. – and begged New Yorkers never to forget their mother's sacrifice.

“She was the most loving person in history. She was the kindest soul, "Genesis Villella said through tears during a commemorative ceremony for her mother in The Bronx, the neighborhood that Familia gave her life protecting.

"Anyone who knew her knew that she loved her family and that she loved her friends," said Villella. “Not only his blood related family, but also his Blue family.

"My mother loved being a police officer."

Familia, a 12-year-old police department veteran and crime officer, was sitting inside a police car in the early hours of July 5, 2017, when former police convict Alexander Bonds ambushed her and her unprovoked partner on East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue.

Bonds fired a single shot out the window, fatally hitting Familia in the head, before the police shot him at close range.

Villella asked New Yorkers to join her in bringing the memory of her mother, who was posthumously promoted to detective.

He also asked for a level of respect for his mother's finest companion, referring to an "awful" incident Saturday night in which a bullet buzzed through the window of a marked New York police vehicle outside the district. 40 of the district, almost two police officers are missing.

Authorities as of Sunday night had not determined if those police officers were attacked or if they had a close contact with a stray bullet.

"All I ask is that no one forget the sacrifice my mother made for this city," he said. "I just hope that no one in this city forgets that the police also have families, that they have children, that they have parents, that they have siblings, that they have people who love them."

Villella recalled in heartbreaking detail the last hours she spent with her mother before the officer's murder, beginning with an Independence Day barbecue at a relative's home in New Jersey.

"Everything seemed so incredible at the time," said Villella.

"When we got home that night … I was in my room, and she came in and said," I'm going to go to work now, "" Villella of Familia recalls. "We looked at each other. I said, ‘Ok, mom. i love you I'll see you tomorrow. "So … he gave me a hug.

"She smiled at me and I asked," Could you give me another hug? "And she hugged me [en] What would have been the last time I had seen her?"

Villella fell asleep, just a few hours later, a police officer woke her up at the door of the family home and told her that she had to go to St. Barnabas Hospital.

"When I arrived [at San Bernabé], they explained to me that while my mother was working, a criminal who hated the policemen came and shot him in the head," said Villella. "They asked me if I wanted to see it. I entered the hospital room and she was dead in front of me.

The 48-year-old family also left two younger boys, a twin girl and boy, raised by Villella since the tragedy.

"Since that night in the hospital, I have never been well," said Villella. "The shock may have subsided, but the grief, pain, and trauma have remained."

The "horrible" and "evil" act has left Villella with "a hole in my heart," he said Sunday.

"Still today, the pain and grief I feel will never go away," he said. "This is something that doesn't get easier."