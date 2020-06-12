Dave Chappelle drops the & # 39; 8: 46 & # 39; special

"This man knelt on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine that?" Chappelle says during her standup. "This boy thought he was going to die, he knew he was going to die. He called his mother dead."
Chappelle noted that quite disturbing "8:46" is also the time of day the comedian was born.
Out of the blue, Chappelle acknowledges that the socially estranged performance, which was filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, is "bizarre and less than ideal circumstances to put on a show."
He is angered by everything from Floyd's death to the media in an ensemble that is heavier on remarks than jokes.
"What does it mean that you can kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and feel that you would not get the wrath of God?" Chappelle said. "That is what is happening right now. It is not for one police officer, it is for everything."
He excepted CNN's Don Lemon, who accused celebrities of "sitting in their mansions and doing nothing."
"Does celebrity matter? No," said Chappelle. "These are the streets that speak for themselves. They don't need me right now."
The comic also had harsh words for conservative commentator Candace Owens and Fox TV presenter Laura Ingraham.