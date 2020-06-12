Dave Chappelle drops the & # 39; 8: 46 & # 39; special

The 27-minute monologue is titled "8:46," which is the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck before he died.

"This man knelt on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine that?" Chappelle says during her standup. "This boy thought he was going to die, he knew he was going to die. He called his mother dead."

Chappelle noted that quite disturbing "8:46" is also the time of day the comedian was born.

Out of the blue, Chappelle acknowledges that the socially estranged performance, which was filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, is "bizarre and less than ideal circumstances to put on a show."