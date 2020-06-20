Dave Franco describes the Hollywood premiere for "The Rental" as "a little weird"

Dave Franco, along with the rest of Hollywood, is making a rapid transition from traditional ways of doing things to more socially distanced methods of performing formal tasks, and the actor and director for the first time said the premiere for his debut film. It was "Perfect" although "a little weird".

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Franco, 35, chose to go ahead with his movie premiere for "The Rental" on Thursday and screened at Vineland's drive-in movie theater in Southern California with more than 1,300 people available .

Along with his wife and superstar actress Alison Brie, Franco also joined Dan Stevens and Sheila Vand. He removed his mask to pose for photographers in the center of a mass parking lot, then answered questions via Zoom from his car after the movie ended.

"SUBSCRIBE" IS A $ 0 BUDGET FILM THAT CLEARLY "SURPASSED THE US BOX OFFICE."

It beat a more buckled traditional red carpet event, Franco said.

"It didn't seem like there was a spotlight on me or the cast. It felt more like this community experience where everyone was excited to get out of their homes and, you know, get loose with a group of movie lovers. It was perfect," he said. in an interview on Friday.

RELEASE DATE "NO TIME TO DIE" COULD COST THE FILM BOX OFFICE REGISTRATION

Franco said Brie calmed him down about the shortcomings of an outdoor screening: spotty audio via FM radio and ambient light drowning out the darker sections of his horror thriller "The Rental."

Trust me, it's not what I do. I am a crazy perfectionist. I annoy everyone around me because I won't stop until it's perfect. And then it was hard for me to let him go, but it was nice to have Alison by my side; she forced me to let him go, ”he said.

Her film will be released via video on demand and at drive-ins and theaters on July 24. But the nation's largest theater chains have been adjusting their reopening plans regularly in response to health officials. Franco said that, like many in Hollywood, he is tracking Christopher Nolan's "Tenet", which will launch on July 31.

CORONAVIRUS WILL NOT STOP DRIVING FILMS FROM CLOSING LIKE MANY POSTS OF BEST TICKET SALES IN THE MIDDLE OF GROSS: REPORT

"Obviously that's the giant movie everyone is focusing on and that all theaters are really trying to open in time for that movie. So we've been going back and monitoring … If they don't open for" Tenet, "they don't open for us … I'm happy to crawl behind Christopher Nolan all day. "

Franco hopes to hold another premiere event closer to the film's release, perhaps even in a traditional theater. There is something on the big screen.

THE OFFICE OF THE NORTH AMERICAN BOX SUFFERS A DEFICIT OF $ 600M YEAR YEAR IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: REPORT

"Just looking at how many people are gathering to drive across the country just proves that the experience of going to the movies is very special," Franco said. "There's a lot of talk about the future of film being primarily digital. But I think right now we are really seeing how much people like going to the movies."

Associated Press contributed to this report.