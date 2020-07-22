Dave Franco on why he "spread the horror on top" of a tense interpersonal drama in his directorial debut, "The Rental"

Dave Franco likes to keep him in the family. He is his own man, no doubt; has been deliberate in this regard. He did not lean on his family's name during his early years, taking on newly started jobs as extra background work and online shorts. He had a break with a supporting role in the last season of Scrubs (Ironically, as a case of spoiled and entitled nepotism) and then he made the most of the opportunities it gave him. But in the following decade, he planted his oatmeal and returned home, achieving fame on his own terms and using it to do the kind of work he likes with the people he loves. Starred alongside older brother James in 2017 The artist of disaster, twisting their fraternal bond into something stranger and toxic codependent as the creators of the quintessential bad movie The room. That same year, he appeared on screen alongside his wife Alison Brie in The little hours, a medieval nunnery comedy with an unholy streak that plants it in our present.

In both cases, he felt creatively nurtured by mixing his professional and personal life. That sense of confidence has now emboldened Franco to direct his first feature film, a chattering horror drama called The rent. A pair of brothers and their girlfriends are headed for a weekend getaway, and after settling some of their internal tensions in Great chillThus, things take a haunting and violent turn. It is a good first year effort; Like many actor-directed films, it allows the cast to breathe, experiment, and explore their performances, producing great work, especially from Brie. Working with his wife helped foster that safe environment that enforced cinema engenders, and Franco also seems to have resolved the difficulties.

Franco telephoned Decider to discuss his first attempt as a director, drawing on his co-workers / loved ones, the unfortunate side effect of his Very bad appearance, and the impending revival of American romantic comedy.

DECIDER: For starters, how have you kept yourself busy during quarantine? How have the last few months been?

DAVE FRANCO: Many rises, many losses. Most importantly, we are fortunate that we like our home and others. That is nothing, although it seems obvious. But we are both trying to keep our heads down and be as productive as possible during this time.

Does that mean you have been writing? It is much more difficult for me to finish writing while I am locked up at home every hour of every day.

We have been writing a lot, yes. My wife Alison and I had been discussing this idea extensively for months leading up to the first outbreak and closure. We never had time to really develop it, but once the world ended, we realized that we no longer had any excuse not to. We really immersed ourselves in this new script and developed it in a fairly short period of time, and we've been polishing it ever since. We hope that when things start happening again, this is the next thing we collaborate on.

That's a good way to The rent, in which Alison stars "What is the dynamic like when you are directing someone you are married to?" Is it uncomfortable for a director to usually tell an actor what to do?

It was incredible. Many people have been tentative in asking that question, actually, which I think perhaps reflects how they plan to work with their own partner. But we had already worked together as actors, so we knew we got along really well on set. I was optimistic about what it would be like, even if we were working together in a slightly different capacity. She did as well as I expected, for a few reasons: She's a great actress to begin with, which made my job easier. She is unique in how she can balance drama and lightness, within a movie and even on a scene, going between these emotions and conflicting tones in a perfect way. On top of that, it was comforting to have his presence there. As a director for the first time, there were many times when I would doubt myself, and she was really trustworthy about being there and strengthening me and reminding me that we were doing a good job.

I have a feeling the set is run on a very intimate small scale, with the cast of four people and all the scenes fueled by dialogue. What was the atmosphere like during the production?

That was the idea, we kept it together with our little cast and crew. We were filming on the Oregon coast in a small town called Bandon. It was really like (noise as the auditory equivalent of rolling the eyes) We all become a family. Almost because we were forced to do it! Neither of us had anything else to do, so it was fortunate that we all liked each other. However, it is likely the result of how we put together this team and the cast. I really thoroughly examined everyone where I wanted to be surrounded by talented people, but it was so important to me that everyone had the right mindset. I wanted to work with nice people, who were ready to work hard. Going through this the first time, I really needed people who cared about the quality of the end result. There are some professionals who are great at their jobs, but who also check their watch until they can get home and watch the game.

It's easy to see a version of this movie without the horror element, which is just a simplified story about the relationships between the four main characters. When you were conceptualizing the script with Joe Swanberg, how did those two elements come together?

That was our intention from the start, and the reason I wanted to write this with Joe was because his strengths lie in the kind of character relationship pieces that you're talking about. Our goal was to write a drama of strained relationships where interpersonal problems between characters can be as important as the psychotic killer that haunts them. In essence, it's about people and the human element. We spray the horror on top, to accentuate and intensify the problems that are already happening between them.

As this is a film about a guy in the shadow of his older brother, who achieved success at a younger age, there is an obvious temptation to project some of this subtext onto yourself and your family. There is something there?

It's not something I consciously put here, I'm sorry to say. I'm sure that on some level there is a cross between the brotherly dynamics in the movie and mine with my own brother. But I think the relationship between these characters is more indicative of where we were about a decade ago. It was then that he was still the baby of the family, and these days, we see ourselves more as equals.

The two of you worked closely together The artist of disaster, which made him play a secondary role in his leadership. Did it feel like an investment, a turning point, something like that?

It was great. Early in my career, I made the decision to distance myself from him when it came to working, because I really wanted to pave my own way. Then The artist of disaster appeared, and I finally felt like we had fallen into the right movie at the right time. I knew it would be fine, because creatively, we have similar sensibilities. But James is a great director in the sense that he is collaborative, really collaborative, he really wants to get everyone's opinion on the scene. The rule in that movie was, the best idea wins, no matter who it comes from. That is an environment where everyone feels free to contribute, because they will be heard. Inclusion made it work.

I always find it impressive when people can work with family or spouses. Directors talk about shooting as a tense, stressful, demanding and emotionally stressful time, and I feel that it's hard to treat your loved ones the way you want when you have a million things buzzing in your head.

You mean, like, fight someone you love, have fights?

Conflict, of course.

It is a fair question, because yes, it can be disastrous. I have friends I've written to in the past, and we're no longer close from that experience, because we just keep bumping heads. What I will say is that I have had it exceptionally good. All my experiences once I'm on set, whether with family, with Alison or with friends, have been positive. I feel safe with these people. As an actor and director, I feel comfortable taking risks and exposing myself. I know that if I fail that day, I will have people around me who will not judge me. Having that love to count on is always beneficial.

Pure coincidence, but last week, I saw Very bad. I don't know if I'd forgotten or never noticed, but you're there! Do you have good memories of that day, being one of your first concerts?

I was there the first day of production. That was one of the first projects I got credit on, but I knew it would be special, because the script was just hilarious. It shows on the page. However, once the movie came out, some people who had seen it many times in theaters could recognize me. I received it on the street, people shouted: "WHY DON'T YOU STAND ON YOUR PANTS AGAIN?" That was a fun early taste of fame. It motivated me to work more. I knew I had to get another job as soon as I could, to be the boy who peed his pants for the rest of my life.

It is general practice to end an interview by talking about the future, but everything is up in the air right now. You said you want to work on this movie with Alison, and I guess it's hard to come up with plans right now. Do you feel like you are in a waiting pattern?

It seems that nobody really knows anything at the moment. We are all at the mercy of COVID. There is very little I can do, but I try not to let it get me down. It is best to focus on the things that I can control. In addition to this that I am writing with Alison, I am working with some other friends who try to align as much as we can. We want to have a lot to show, ready to go when the world opens up. We are finding ways to make the days go by.

What have you seen Something new or old that really caught your eye?

We recently went back to see all of the Spike Jonze movies, and I have to say he's my number one director I'd like to work with. I have admired him for so long. He takes these extremely ingenious concepts and bases them on a reality that makes them seem logical and natural. You can relate to these characters in impossible and strange settings. It makes him feel universal, which is an amazing skill. As a spectator, there is nothing you appreciate more than novelty. Show me something new that I've never seen before. Many movies coming out now are remakes and sequels.

For a second feature, is that the direction you would like to move? Something a little more conceptual, less tied to Earth than The rent?

That is something to think about. I will say that this project I am working on with Alison is a romantic comedy. We love gender. We believe that people are longing for a smart and elevated romcom right now. Think of the classics: Insomnia in Seattle, When Harry met Sally, Pretty Woman – They are all founded stories, made great by writing, acting, and directing. These movies look great, they're all shot like dramas! We wonder why no one approaches this genre from scratch.

Charles Bramesco@intothecrevassse) is a film and television critic living in Brooklyn. In addition to Decider, his work has also appeared in the New York Times, The Guardian, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Newsweek, Nylon, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Vox and many other renowned publications. Her favorite movie is Boogie Nights.

