Dave Grohl, whose mother taught in a public school, says that we must protect America's teachers as the national treasures that they are.





Why? Because her own mother was a public school teacher.

In an essay published in The Atlantic, which was also released in an audio version on the Foo Fighters Soundcloud, Grohl spoke in support of the initiative to continue remote learning for the upcoming school year due to the risk that the coronavirus poses to countless teachers and educators, like his mother.

Grohl's mother is now 82 years old and retired, but when she worked as a teacher "she tirelessly dedicated her life to serving others, both at home and at work," Grohl wrote.

"Since we woke up before dawn to make sure my sister and I were bathed, dressed, and fed in time to catch the bus to sort the papers well into the night, long after their dinner had cooled, rarely she had a moment to herself, this while working multiple jobs to supplement her meager $ 35,000 annual salary, "she added.

The 51-year-old singer went on to describe his mother's dedication to being an "attractive educator", recalling the moments when he would run into his former students, who would share stories of how she was his mentor and impact their lives. "It takes a certain kind of person to dedicate their lives to this difficult and often thankless job … And I am convinced that they are as essential as any other essential worker. Some even raise rock stars!" Roll Hall of Famer said, pointing to the other musicians, Adam Levine, Tom Morello, Haim, and Josh Groban, who were raised by school workers. Despite the increasing number of new cases of coronavirus across the country, President Donald Trump has pushed for schools to reopen in the fall. However, a growing number of education and healthcare professionals are fighting the idea, saying it is not safe. For example, in Arizona, 87 doctors signed a letter to Governor Doug Ducey urging him to keep schools closed for at least the first quarter of the academic year. And in Florida, where Miami-Dade County stands as the new epicenter of the pandemic, the Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis and other government officials, seeking to overturn the state's emergency order that forces schools to open personal instruction next month. If teachers are forced to resume classes in person in the fall, it could mean "life or death," Grohl said. He listed all the concerns his mother said teachers are now faced with, such as trying to enforce masks, physical detachment, and temperature controls. Everyday activities like having lunch or using the bathroom would have to be carried out strategically. "Most schools are already struggling for lack of resources; how can they afford the mountain of security measures that will need to be implemented?" Grohl said. When he asked his mother what she would do, Grohl said his mother replied, "Remote learning for the moment." Grohl admitted that remote learning has its own complications. He would know because he has three children of his own, said the musician. Just as teachers develop lesson plans, there must be a plan to help our nation's teachers as well, Grohl said. "Teachers want to teach, not die, and we must support and protect them as the national treasures that they are. Without them, where would we be?" Grohl concluded his essay.

