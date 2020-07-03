Dave Portnoy apologizes to the staff after vowing not to 'bend the knee'. to the viral mafia for revived comments

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy apologized to his employees for the revived comments he made about Colin Kaepernick after previously vowing he would not "knee drop" in the face of the viral mob.

On Monday, Portnoy remained defiant in response to "canceling the culture" when a 2016 clip of Barstool Sports "The Rundown" was amplified by criticism showing Portnoy comparing the then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback to a "ISIS type" and saying it looked like "Arabica."

He defended his comments and insisted that it was "literally a prank from & # 39; The Office & # 39;", although he acknowledged that today they would not have good taste and dismissed his critics who, according to him, were "enemies" who had wanted to get rid of of him for years.

However, at Thursday's "emergency press conference", Portnoy gave a dramatically different tone with a video message aimed primarily at his own staff.

"I really saw him as a pure Barstool enemy … it's more about how much they hate me. It's the same thing they've been doing for two decades … and I wasn't going to apologize because I knew he was trying to be funny. I wasn't trying to offend. The intention was to make people laugh, "said Portnoy. "This is what happened: without my knowing it and something I was not going to do, I turned away many of the people who work for me now."

The Barstool Sports CEO explained that over the years his company has hired more minorities and women, whom he said his followers began to attack because of the comments and emphasized how they shouldn't have to "defend" or work for the company. .

"I did a very poor job on the first video, making it clear who I think I was answering, which is only for those who hate Barstool," Portnoy continued. "I don't care what people who don't know me think of me. I care a lot about the people who know me and work in Barstool and if they are raising concerns and problems, they always … -hear it. And they They've been bringing up the problems. They're like, "You have to admit this is fucking wrong."

"And guess what, I'm listening to what everyone in the room is saying. It's one of the great Barstool developments. Unlike when I started, I now have enough dissenting voices where I can listen. And listening to these guys, I want to have their f — in & # 39; backs and I will learn and I will be f & # 39; in & # 39; better. I will never do it again … I did not realize how much it affected them, I made that complaint because it hung them to dry off a little bit and that's not what I want to do. I want to have everyone back to work for me. "

He continued: "I should have supported them from the beginning and said: Yes, I wish I hadn't — in saying that —, I'm sorry, I said it, I'm sorry, it offended the people. I was just trying to be fucking funny. I can't apologize for my existence, but I can be better and I will be better for those guys … All the guys who work for me, I want you to know that I have my back turned and I want This is a place you can be proud of, and if you're not in this second, we'll get there. We're going to get there because it's who I am and that's what Barstool Sports should be. "

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill was one of Portnoy's critics who amplified his previous comments on Kaepernick, tweeting, "This is terrible, but again, consider the source."

After retweeting screenshots of Barstool's coverage defending Kaepernick over the years, Portnoy retaliated by retweeting a screenshot of a 2009 tweet written by Hill that was tagged "transphobic" by the Twitter user.

"My friends call it & # 39; Manny the Tranny & # 39; … so inappropriate and hilarious," Hill wrote.

His tweet was in reference to former MLB player Manny Ramirez's doping scandal, where he used a female fertility drug as a steroid.

While Hill apologized for the tweet after facing an intense backlash, Portnoy aimed to cancel the culture.

"I've been doing this for two decades. I've made fun of every group of people, every race, every creed, every culture, whatever, we've made jokes about it," Portnoy said in a video message on Monday. "So if the No Fun Club, if the cancellation culture wants to go back blog by blog, video by video, day by day, week by week, month by month, year by year, decade by decade and check everything we have once f — said and done, yes, you are going to find some jokes that did not hit the mark, that if they are said today, you would be like, 'How did they fuck?' What do you say, idiots "But times change, sensibilities change, cultures change. When you have been doing it all the time that we do, things change."