David Asman: On July 4, remember why the United States is a magnet for immigrants, like my wife, now a proud citizen

Vice President Mike Pence paid tribute to 16 new Americans from 12 different nations Thursday at a naturalization ceremony in Washington. Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, took the oath. The Loyalty Pledge was recited, and "The Star-Spangled Banner" was sung.

No one thought for a moment about kneeling.

By contrast, new citizens who immigrated here from a variety of countries, including Turkey, Ethiopia, and El Salvador, were proud to have worked so hard to become part of a nation that would provide them with an unattainable level of freedom and security. in their home countries

I know everyone was proud, even though I was not at that ceremony. That's because I attended a similar ceremony two decades ago in New York, in which my wife became a citizen. There was not a dry eye in the room. But most importantly, there was not a shred of regret or disdain for what this country proudly represents and guarantees its

It is important on this particular Fourth of July, at a time of rampant protests and onerous COVID-19 closure rules, to spend a moment looking at the United States of America through the eyes of new citizens. With that in mind, I share with you a letter I wrote to my friends in 1999, on the day of my wife's naturalization ceremony:

"It's easy to forget how lucky we are to be born here. We should never take our extraordinary rights for granted."

“All citizens should be required to spend one day a year in an oath ceremony for new citizens. There is a special look on the faces of people who have come from places where rights are temporary at best, subject to the whims and prejudices of a ruling elite, whose rights replace those of the governed.

“The day these people become citizens, their faces and behavior will change. Beyond joy and relief, there is a genuine pride that shines: a pride in having gone through the citizenship process and realizing that your rights have been locked as securely as those of any other citizen.

“I saw that expression on my wife's face today when she became a US citizen. I will never forget that gaze, or the determination of many who will never take their newly discovered rights for granted.

"Thank you all for your support and good wishes."

That was 21 years ago. But I think achieving that feeling of pride remains what motivates foreigners to flock to the United States. The hard-fought freedoms we celebrate this day are not taken for granted or denigrated by those who worked to share their blessings.

And while we could all use a refresher course on how unique those freedoms are in this world, most of us would never think of degrading, let alone tearing down images, and representations of those who fought and in many cases died trying to making ours is a more perfect union.

So let us not be shy or ashamed to celebrate and honor out loud our flag, our country and the strength of those who have fought and are still fighting to protect our freedoms, now shared with new citizens of the United States of America.

