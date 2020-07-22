David Axelrod: The key factor in choosing Biden's vice president (opinion)

I was part of the campaign team that interviewed Biden before Barack Obama selected him for the ticket, and served with the Vice President in the White House. He was chosen for a variety of reasons: his years of experience in Washington DC that complemented Obama's short tenure there; deep familiarity with world leaders; and a cultural and political base in the industrial heart.

Beyond that was Biden's considerable experience in national politics, including his decades in the US Senate and his time as a leading candidate in 2008. Obama felt that Biden was under pressure and was unlikely to he became nervous about the maelstrom that is a national campaign.

Finally, Obama believed that his colleague in the Senate could be a good and loyal adviser who could take on important tasks and, if asked, would be prepared to serve skillfully as President.

During the White House years that I witnessed, Biden met and exceeded those expectations. He was impeccably loyal in public and frankly frank with his attorney in private. He took on important tasks, such as managing the Recovery Act of around $ 800 billion after the Great Recession, mediating the delicate dance between Iraqi factions to form a government there, and navigating equally challenging negotiations with a Senate led by Republicans during an unexpectedly lame duck session of Congress in 2010.

Biden and Obama were distant colleagues and friendly competitors before becoming a team. However, their relationship was forged in the cauldron of the crises they faced together.

Now, faced with the prospect of taking office in the midst of even more overwhelming crises than the ones Obama faced in 2009, I suppose Biden will be looking for a partner who can help him not only win an election but rule in what promises to be a whirlwind.

Vice presidential speculation is one of the favorite parlor games at this time of the political season, and you will hear many theories about what Biden should do and why. But all the public knows so far is that the candidate will be a woman, and that, among the contenders, four women under review are black. Beyond that, there are other layers of considerations.

The black community was essential to Biden's nomination. Black voters make up almost a quarter of the Democratic base in a country that is increasingly diverse. The motivating turnout among voters of color, which was less than robust in 2016, will be important to Biden's chances in November.

Beyond short-term politics is the broader principle of racial equity at a time when the scourge of white privilege and systemic racism has risen to its rightful place in public discourse, spurred by the grotesque murder of George Floyd. . Naming a black woman as her running mate would be a powerful sign of change.

Biden underperformed older voters, but underperformed youth during the primary season. It needs stronger youth engagement than Hillary Clinton drew in 2016. The presence of a woman of color on the ticket could help, but many young activists are also hungry for a left vice presidential candidate to offer an ideological balance to Biden's perceived restraint.

But should Biden try to balance the ticket or double and amplify his strength with suburban and a small but decisive band of undecided voters? This theory would lead him to a woman more reflective of his center-left approach, perhaps someone who, by dint of philosophy or geography, could improve his chances in key states of the battlefield.

And then there is the question of age. Some say that the oldest candidate in history must choose a youthful running mate to make up for his excess years. But you can also hear the opposite argument that she should choose an older partner, less likely to run for president the moment she arrives in the White House.

All of these arguments have merit, although with all their energy, there is little empirical evidence in the modern era that the vice presidential election means a lot at the ballot box. People vote for the candidate at the top of the ballot. For electoral purposes, you mostly want a candidate who is a competent activist and debater, someone who doesn't touch the ball and create pointless problems.

The deepest question for Biden is what kind of partner will that running mate be after the election?

I suppose Biden will be looking for someone very much like him: a loyal partner, who will prioritize the president's success and his initiatives, and a partner whose advice he values ​​and who can take on important tasks when necessary. arises

And since she would be the longest-serving president to serve in the Oval Office, Biden may feel a special obligation to elect the woman he believes would be the best president, and not just the best candidate, in November.

In the coming weeks, Biden will sit or zoom in with a final list of contenders, cut from a larger list by extensive research and preliminary interviews by the Biden team. Those talks will be more important than any political calculation.

It could lead to a candidate of color, or not. It could lead to a relatively young or older candidate. But it will almost certainly produce the candidate with whom, in his womb, Biden feels most comfortable and in whom he has confidence as a partner for years, and not just months, to come.