David Ayer says his cut is better, it would be easy to complete

Suicide Squad director David Ayer says his version of the divisive superhero movie would be better than the one released in theaters in 2016.

David Ayer says that his "Corte Ayer" de Suicide Squad it would be easy to complete and is an improvement over the version released in theaters in 2016. Yesterday he is best known for his valuable action movies like Training day, end of guardand next The tax collector. When it was announced that he was writing and directing Suicide Squad, a film about the violent adventures of DC Comics' street villains, fans were excited about what the author could bring to the DCEU.

Unfortunately, Suicide Squad, while a financial success for Warner Bros., it was gutted by critics and audiences who viewed the film as a shallow, brainless action film with little character or characterization. Immediately, rumors began to spread that the film was heavily edited in post-production, diminishing Yesterday's vision for the film and turning Suicide Squad in little more than a hackneyed copy of James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy.

Following the announcement that the Snyder cut of League of Justice would be released on HBO Max, restoring that fallen movie to its original glory, fans turned their attention to David Ayer, with a "Release the Yesterday Cut" hashtag gaining popularity on social media. While Ayer was originally pessimistic about the odds that his true Director's Cut would get a proper release, he seems to have got the idea. In a couple of tweets, the writer / director said that his version of Suicide Squad It is almost finished and would be an improvement over the theatrical version. Check out YesterdayThe tweets below:

Of course. My cut is not the apotheosis of the cinema. It's just better than what the public has seen, and yes it would make sense to update it. https://t.co/vuV0uHcUeM – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 25, 2020

This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It's exhausting to get your butt kicked for a movie that received the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The movie I made has never been seen. https://t.co/FkeHAlNoV0 – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 25, 2020

The circumstances behind Yesterday's cut of Suicide Squad are different from those surrounding the Snyder Cut of League of Justice. Zack Snyder left his film and joined another filmmaker to oversee the substantial re-leaks that significantly altered the film away from his original vision. David Ayer was never removed, or never removed himself, from Suicide Squad. Based on what is known about the behind-the-scenes shaking of Suicide SquadThe decision to change the film came to post-production, at least after the first trailers for the film were released. Yesterday you previously stated that your cut would need little more than a little post-production VFX polishing, indicating that it wouldn't be as costly or time consuming as Zack Snyder Justice League, which can cost more than $ 20 million before it's ready to stream on HBO Max.

David Ayer's Suicide Squad it exists and, according to Ayer, is better than the theatrical cut of 2016. Yesterday has spawned deleted scenes involving The Joker and a short fight scene involving a brainwashed Katana, among other sequences that Warner Bros. removed from the movie. Now that the Snyder cut of League of Justice is getting an official release on HBO Max, there is absolutely no reason why Suicide Squad You should not receive similar treatment.

