David Bertans of the Wizards will remain without restarting the NBA season

Washington Wizards forward David Bertans will not participate in the NBA season restart in Orlando, Florida, making him the first healthy and eligible player to choose to sit.

Bertans, who will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, will demand a good contract because he is one of the best three-point shooters in the league. On Monday, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard told the Associated Press that Bertans informed the team of his decision. Washington can sign a replacement player for Bertans as early as Tuesday.

Bertans is classified as an "excused player," meaning he loses his salary but is not subject to any league disciplinary action for choosing not to play.

The league intends to resume its season in late July with 22 of 30 teams playing eight games each in an established "bubble" at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex before the playoffs begin in mid-August.

Bertans' decision to stay out for the rest of the season was first reported by ESPN.

After being acquired by the San Antonio Spurs, Bertans averaged 3.7 3s per game during his first season with the Wizards. He was tied for fourth in the league in triples, and was shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc before the season shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bertans averaged 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists off the bench for the Wizards. Washington is 24-40 and is in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. They are 5.5 games away from the Orlando Magic, which currently ranks eighth and last in the playoffs in the East.

Associated Press contributed to this report.