David Bossie: Antifa riots: this is what we need to know about the group that attacks the United States

The terrifying death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police last week have sparked massive protests across the country as people express their outrage. The horrible images captured on video for all to see will have a lasting impact on America, I pray for the best.

The country is unified, regardless of skin color or political party, around the truth that Floyd & # 39; s murder Others like this are totally unacceptable in our society, and we must all work together to end racial violence against African Americans.

Peaceful protests are constitutionally protected and must be respected. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was right when he taught us that nonviolent meetings send a powerful message that change is possible. The American people agree that Floyd's senseless murder, which has been described by his brother as a gentle giant, must protest loudly, clearly and peacefully.

Yet violent anarchists and America-haters have turned peaceful protests to wreak havoc in our cities from coast to coast and desecrate the memory of George Floyd. They call themselves Antifa, short for "antifascists," but nothing could be further from the truth. They are misusing Floyd's tragic death to further his goals of destruction and division in the United States.

As we are all discovering, if you do not meet the demands of these anarchists, they will hit you and burn your neighborhood. Antifa doesn't care about Floyd; they are only concerned with the chaos, destruction and overthrow of our constitutional republic in favor of a system that only allows the disordered freedom of expression with which Antifa agrees.

In short, Antifa's extremists emerge from the shadows to turn peaceful protests into riots. This week, President Trump showed true leadership by announcing that he was designating Antifa as a terrorist organization.

The vast majority of Americans want this violence to stop and believe that we are a compassionate nation that deeply believes in treating others the way we want to be treated, regardless of the color of our skin.

The American people deserve the facts about this terrorist group, and the government must comply.

The peaceful message that comes from the Floyd family in the midst of their tragedy can have a calming effect on Americans and should be used as a road map to follow. We can all better respect Floyd's legacy by working harder as individuals to end racism in America once and for all. It should be a priority within police stations as well as at family tables.

There is a bipartisan agreement that there is no place in our society for Antifa and the violence they specialize in bringing to the neighborhoods where our children live. In addition to the president's strong actions, in 2017, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, spoke out against "violent actions by people calling themselves Antifa." And last year, former Vice President Joe Biden condemned Antifa's attack on a journalist by saying that "freedom of expression is fundamental to who we are as Americans, and that Andy Ngo's attackers must be identified and investigated."

In these times of rigid partisanship, when both political parties agree on something, it is time to take bold steps. The American people deserve the facts about this terrorist group, and the government must comply. What is your leadership structure? How do they communicate with each other to implement their violent operations? Where do they get their tools and equipment from? And perhaps most importantly, who is financing your violence?

Congress needs to conduct a thorough investigation, accompanied by public hearings, to shed light on how these extremists conduct their terror businesses. Call FBI Director Christopher Wray and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to immediately testify about what their agencies know about Antifa. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security should also prioritize the closure of these rioters so that they cannot communicate or receive the necessary funds to carry out their violent operations.

It will take time for our country to heal following Floyd's death. Those responsible will be required to be brought to justice and we all dedicate ourselves to improving as a nation.

The video of George Floyd's life that was taken from him in the middle of the street never disappears and we should never forget it. Perhaps you can help us summon "the best angels of our nature," as Abraham Lincoln said. We can begin by agreeing that what happened to Floyd must be firmly and peacefully protested and that Antifa's violence must be condemned and investigated. Those are great to join.

