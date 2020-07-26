David Bossie: Trump vs. Trump polls Biden: this is what you should consider

President Hillary Clinton would be ending her first term at this time, following the previous presidencies of Thomas Dewey, Michael Dukakis, Al Gore, John Kerry and Mitt Romney if public opinion polls on the presidential election were always accurate.

All of these losing presidential candidates were ahead of their opponents at one point when they campaigned for the highest office in our nation. But in the end, everyone lost, and none made it to the Oval Office.

Keep this in mind when you read and see all the news that President Trump is on the road to defeat when he faces former Vice President Joe Biden in the November presidential election.

Surveys are instantaneous in time and far from infallible. They can vary greatly depending on who is surveyed, how questions are asked, and many other variables. This is not a matter of opinion. It is an indisputable fact.

As just one of many examples of how wrong the polls can be, 32 years ago this week, The New York Times published a story titled "Dukakis Lead Widens, according to the new poll." The Times reported that Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis, then-Democratic presidential nominee, was ahead of then-Vice President George H.W. Bush by an astonishing 55 percent to 38 percent margin in the 1988 presidential race.

You could fill a book with survey results that were just as inaccurate.

In the wake of all the electoral failures cited above and more, all public election polls must have an asterisk next to the results and say "I could be wrong."

It is worth noting that a recent survey found that 62 percent of respondents are afraid to share their political views in the current environment.

In the era of President Trump, obtaining accurate data is becoming almost impossible. After all, if you vote for Trump, tell a pollster that you're voting for Trump, or show support for the president on social media, you could be attacked as a racist or even fired from your job, as a teacher in Michigan recently alleged.

In the current toxic political situation caused by the deranged reaction of the left to the election of the latest foreign politician Donald Trump, it is quite obvious that if someone was afraid to tell a pollster about his intention to vote for Trump for fear of retaliation in 2016 That fear has grown exponentially in the last four years.

Similar to the 2016 Brexit vote, the 2016 Trump and Clinton career polls did not capture the under-voting that appeared in effect on Election Day.

This is an electoral year like no other we have witnessed. The United States is in the midst of a pandemic that has caused great economic difficulties. There is racial unrest and violence and destruction of property on our streets.

When studying a survey, be sure to look under the hood for a political agenda and flaws in how the data is weighed.

These huge variables make instant surveys unreliable, to put it mildly. Furthermore, just as there is an anti-Trump bias in the vast majority of newsrooms that are dominated by liberals and those further afield, the bias also exists in polls.

In these hyper-politicized times, too many polls are deeply flawed. In some cases, this may be deliberate by those on the left. In others, even bona fide attempts at precision fail.

Too many surveys make up a sample of registered voters rather than likely voters. Also, with the momentum of mail-in voting due to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, how can we really determine who is a likely voter and who isn't? These are uncertain times; Standard voting practices may not be cutting the mustard this year.

Be that as it may, polls showing Trump following Biden are receiving much more attention than they deserve, particularly in the liberal media that makes little effort to hide their open and intense hostility towards Trump and other Republican candidates.

Just look at the Times, where supposedly objective reporters are so riddled with anti-Republican bias that they got the editor to remove the editor from the editorial page and downgrade his deputy because the editors dared to publish an opinion piece by the Republican senator. Tom Cotton. from Arkansas

Biden's political allies in the media are trying to consolidate in people's minds that the outcome of the elections is an inevitable conclusion, just as they tried to do in 2016.

I vividly remember when I received early poll data on election night 2016 that included Colorado data. The problem was that Colorado has a vote by mail, so there could be no exit polls available.

The moral of the story is: When you study a poll, be sure to look under the hood for a political agenda and flaws in how the data is weighed.

Liberal elites are working in concert to defeat President Trump. The media establishment, the political establishment, and the academic establishment have struggled to bring it down, and the American people see it.

Any other leader would have collapsed in the polls a long time ago, but this president is an oak with a dedicated movement behind him.

Juxtapose the intensity on the Trump side of the ledger with the big questions about Joe Biden's ability to get votes in his own right.

Can Biden get enough people excited to get a big vote in 2020? No one knows for sure and that is causing a lot of pain for Democrats.

Although he is currently embracing Democratic Socialists, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and others on the far left of the Democratic Party, throughout his career, Biden has taken positions on many issues that They will demoralize this. Democratic faction.

Biden's support for crime legislation in 1993 that increased the imprisonment of African Americans, his vote for the Iraq war, and his unwavering support for the trade deals that sent American jobs to China will upset many Democratic voters, once may these earlier positions become better known.

In the next three months, Biden will be defined by Trump, just as Bush defined Dukakis in 1988.

The American people will discover that Biden is a weak puppet of the radical socialist left and is willing to sacrifice the America we know and love in order to be elected.

Voters face a clear election in November. Trump defends security, prosperity, and putting the United States first. Biden, by definition, represents the exact opposite and his dangerous policies confirm this.

At the end of the day, the only poll that matters will be the results on Election Day. Just ask all of the losing presidential candidates that pollsters told us would become president.

