David Duke has been banned from Twitter

Company policy prohibits accounts that "promote violence or directly attack or threaten other people" based on personal characteristics. Duke, who was the leader of a branch of the KKK from 1974 to 1978, has been routinely convicted of racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny and homophobia.

It was unclear what specific action warranted Duke's suspension, but a Twitter spokesperson told CNN that the decision was "in line with our recently updated guide on harmful links."

Twitter ( TWTR ) Announced earlier this week that it would block certain URLs and links containing hateful content, and stated that "dedicated content sharing accounts that we block" may be suspended.

However, for some, the decision to ban Duke, who had more than 53,000 followers, was too little too late. The legal defense organization Southern Poverty Law Center, which specializes in litigation against white supremacist groups, called Twitter's actions "a step in the right direction," while calling the move "long overdue."