David F. Sandberg humorously adds Henry Cavill's Superman to Shazam!

While we thought we had seen the last of Henry Cavill as Superman in JUSTICE LEAGUE, the character appeared several years later in the closing moments of SHAZAM !, when Billy Batson (Angel Asher) appeared at Fawcett High School as Shazam (Zachary) Levi) have lunch with Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), and brought a certain Man of Steel along with him. Although we never saw his face on the scene, the actor who plays Superman is wearing Henry Cavill's JUSTICE LEAGUE costume.

SHAZAM! Producer Peter Safran said last year that the original intention was for Cavill to make a proper cameo in this scene. "At one point, we expected Cavill to do it, but unfortunately his schedule didn't allow him to do it,Safran said.We still wanted to do it anyway, and it turned out to be better, because it allowed us to cut hard on Freddy's reaction, because if we had Cavill there, we would actually have written lines, they had a dialogue, but then it's a bit of a hat about hat, because it's really about Freddy's reaction, so we have to get out of it."With recent news that Henry Cavill returned to the DCEU as Superman, some fans have called SHAZAM director! David F. Sandberg to remake that final scene with Cavill's participation. Well, the director went to Twitter today to deliver , and while it may not be exactly what fans were expecting, it's definitely fun and worth seeing.

I know many of you asked for this, but I'm not so sure this is an improvement. But hey, at least you can stop texting me now. pic.twitter.com/Y4BdiJ2MjE – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 29, 2020

Even SHAZAM! sequel, the closure of COVID-19 has obviously delayed the movie. David F. Sandberg offered an update on the sequel last month, saying: "The plan has always been to start shooting this year. I mean, we'll see what happens to this Coronavirus thing, how long it will last, and how it will affect everything. Everything is very uncertain right now."Even with that uncertainty in the air, the sequel's development was still only in the scripting phase."It was already in fairly early stages, because it won't come out until 2022,"Sandberg added."It didn't seem like we were in front of a clock."Taking the helm of SHAZAM was something of a departure for Sandberg, who was known for directing horror films like LIGHTS OUT and ANNABELLE: CREATION, but is excited to return for further help from Shazam!"

In Lights Out everything was new and scary, and then Annabelle: Creation was a great experience where it felt like 'OK, now I know how it works'. I hope the same in Shazam. The first one was like, 'Oh shit, how do you do all these things? I've never made a superhero movie before, with the visuals and everything & # 39; & # 39 ;. Now it seems like I know how this works, so for the sequel we can have more fun and really get into it, you know?

SHAZAM 2 is slated to hit theaters in November 4, 2022.

