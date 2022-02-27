Halloween Ends is a slasher film by David Gordon that is sure to send chills down your spine. This movie takes place on Halloween night and follows a group of friends who are terrorized by a masked killer. The suspense and tension in this film are palpable and will keep you glued to the screen until the very end. If you’re looking for a Halloween movie that will scare the pants off of you, then Halloween Ends is definitely worth checking out!

Does Jamie Lee Curtis confirm wrapping up Halloween Ends?

The world’s favourite scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis broke the news on her Instagram account today that filming for her upcoming horror film Halloween Ends has ended, as well as that this will officially be her last appearance as Laurie Strode.

Featuring several photographs of her fellow cast members, Curtis wrote a heartfelt post about her time on the set of the David Gordon Green directed, Blumhouse produced film trilogy. The fabulous actress wrote about the “ great friends” she has gained as well as the “ amazing artists” she’s worked out with on the newest installations of the Michael Myers-based series. She also gave a shout-out to her fans who have exposed up for both her and her character, Laurie Strode, after all of these years. Co-stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, and The Shape himself, James Jude Courtney also got a mention in the post. To round it out, Curtis shared her buzz for fans to see the new movie.

What are Halloween Ends follow?

The original Halloween film was released in 1978. The story follows Michael Myers as he stalks and kills babysitters on Halloween night. In 1981, John Carpenter directed and produced a sequel to the original film, which followed Michael Myers as he returned to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill more people on Halloween night. The film followed Laurie Strode as she confronted Michael Myers one final time.

Then, in 2002, another instalment was released, simply titled Halloween. This time, the story followed Michael Myers as he escaped from a mental hospital and returned home to once again stalk and kill people on Halloween night.

The Halloween franchise has since been rebooted, with the latest instalment, Halloween (2018), being released in October of 2018. The new film follows Laurie Strode and her daughter as they confront Michael Myers once again. Whether you’re a fan of slasher films or not, it’s hard to deny that the Halloween franchise is one of the most iconic horror franchises out there. And if you’re looking for a good scare this Halloween, then I recommend checking out one of the films from the Halloween series. Just be sure to have some friends around to help you watch it! 🙂

When is Halloween Ends coming up?

The film is coming on the screens on October 14. Make sure you mark the premiere date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you now more or less excited for Halloween Ends next October? pic.twitter.com/3GKt2LnXpn — Michael Myers (@RealMMyers78) October 20, 2021

Why you should watch Halloween Ends?

The Halloween franchise is iconic for a reason: the films are genuinely scary. If you’re looking for a good Halloween scare, then I recommend checking out Halloween Ends. The film follows Laurie Strode and her daughter as they confront Michael Myers once again. And if that’s not enough to get you excited, the cast of the film includes Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode) and Judy Greer (Karen). To mark the premiere date in your calendar and prepare yourself for a terrifyingly good time!

Critic reviews Halloween Ends?

So far, Halloween Ends has received mixed reviews from critics. Some say that the film is a thrilling and suspenseful addition to the Halloween franchise, while others find it lackluster in comparison to other slasher films. Regardless of your opinion on the film, I think it’s worth checking out simply for the Halloween factor.

This slasher film by David Gordon looks like it’s going to be a real thriller. If the trailer is any indication, we’re in for a frightfully good time. It definitely doesn’t sound like your average Halloween movie, and that’s what makes it so exciting!