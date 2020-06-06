David Limbaugh: Is there something that Trump haters don't blame?

Once again, President Donald Trump is being a scapegoat for social problems he didn't cause. It did not bring the coronavirus to our shores, and it has not created an atmosphere of racial disharmony in this country.

Is there something that Trump haters don't blame him for? They have been trying to remove it since before it was sworn in, and every time they fail, they find another excuse, from Russia's collusive hoax to Ukraine to the coronavirus and economic hardships from the shutdown to the murder of George Floyd. to the subsequent chaos in our cities.

Trump strongly condemned the murder of George Floyd shortly after it happened, but that was not enough. He condemned organized thugs who kidnapped the protests to destroy, loot, and endanger innocent people, but that was unacceptable.

By condemning the anarchists, he was somehow cooling the freedom of expression rights of peaceful protesters and showing insensitivity to their cause and their pain.

After delivering a speech in the Rose Garden during which he promised to restore order in the United States, he crossed the street with a Bible in hand to visit the Church of San Juan. That was also disgusting to his detractors, who ridiculed him for organizing a photo shoot.

Actress Debra Messing tweeted images side by side of Trump and Adolf Hitler, each with a Bible, and said it was "a whistle for white nationalists and Nazis." The virtue-pointing activist's allergy to the Bible could tell you everything you need to know about it.

Senator Chuck Schumer was so outraged by Trump's visit to the church and the temporary relocation of protesters there that he offered a "congressional sense" resolution to condemn Trump. There is simply no end to his posture.

People who viscerally hate Trump find fault with everything he does. But his supporters are on this now. Those who hate have gone to the well many times, and are as intellectually dishonest as they are excessive. They are thugs out of control who are always ready to give you the benefit of the doubt.

Those who wrongly accuse Trump of dividing the nation are completely tearing us apart. It is working to restore law and order, and they are trying to undermine peace.

When his policies dramatically improve the lives of minorities, what they were before the closing and will be again, it is disturbing for his political opponents whose power depends on winning 90% of the African American vote and who have nothing to offer except policies condescending and reviling Republicans. Democrats take their vote so much for granted that their standard-bearer, Joe Biden, says blacks who won't vote for him are not black.

The left has been demonizing Republicans as racists for decades. And it maliciously depicts Trump's distinctive stance on immigration law enforcement as racist as well, enhancing his false narrative that Trump is allegedly racist and that all of his actions should be viewed from this perspective.

So when Trump denounces the antifa terrorists for turning the streets of our city into war zones; burning and looting commercial establishments; and hurts and murders innocent people, he is accused of trampling on the Constitution.

No. He is doing precisely what a president should do. He is defending the Constitution by restoring law and order; restore domestic tranquility; and protect American citizens, their property, and their livelihoods. He is not on a power trip here; He is trying to prevent criminals from engaging in senseless destruction and dismantling our civil society.

Just as one can simultaneously defend the right of citizens to protest peacefully while condemning rioters and looters, one can support the overwhelming majority of good and honorable law enforcement officers while condemning renegade police officers.

If we surrender to domestic criminals and terrorists, we will no longer have a nation, which apparently is what anarchists want. Surprisingly, they are making substantial progress.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has proposed cutting $ 100 million to $ 150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department's budget to reinvest it in communities of color.

Do you think this striking confrontation of police against minorities is accidental? If LA officials want to increase spending on minority communities, why gut the police budget? The obvious answer is that Garcetti is sending a message that the police are the bad guys and that punishing them in any way helps minority communities. Neither minorities nor anyone else will benefit from the destruction of the police force.

In fact, it is a sad day for the United States when people applaud the disintegration of our society.

Of course, decent and civilized people must report the murder of George Floyd and any other despicable incident of police brutality, but that does not mean losing their minds and condemning all police officers for the same type of stereotypes and antipathies that are found at the root of racism We are all individuals and must be responsible for our own behavior, not tainted by a wide brush of indiscriminate condemnation.

Trump's opponents, who constantly accuse him of dividing the nation, only once try to join him in combating these deadly threats that threaten our society: the virus, economic closure, and violence on our streets, rather than centering always your attention. energy to destroy it?

Pray for the coldest heads to prevail. Pray for the peace of the United States.

