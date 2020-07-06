David Limbaugh: Saving America – Can We Work Together To Preserve This Exceptional Nation?

The United States is in crisis. Her fate is at stake, and she will survive only if we still love her.

There is a battle going on in the streets, in the academy, in the culture, and in the hearts and minds of the American people over whether the United States was and continues to be a good and great nation.

I have always believed that the United States is the greatest and most benevolent nation in history, that its Constitution is, in the words of former British Prime Minister William Gladstone, "the most wonderful work ever done at any given time by the brain and purpose of man."

This is mainly because the Constitution was designed to maximize the freedom of man, not only paying attention to the concept of the sacred scroll, but containing specific limitations on the government to guarantee its realization.

Over time, anti-liberal forces have reduced the document's integrity and its guaranteed freedoms. Today, those destructive forces are ascendant and emboldened.

Years ago, I was invited to give talks on the Constitution. On one such occasion, an African American law student, after hearing my brilliant endorsement of the document, asked how I could be expected to revere a government letter allowing slavery.

I admit to providing an inadequate answer to my interlocutor in good faith, but since then I have given much thought to this important and increasingly relevant question.

The immorality of slavery is debatable, but the constitutional provisions dealing with it are more complex and deserve more than a short column. For now, let me say that the best angels of the American people waged a devastating Civil War largely on the subject and worked, especially in the last half century, to ensure equal opportunity for all people under the law.

In the future, we must decide whether we want to heal or persist in endless conflict and racial acrimony. We cannot legislatively purge the evil from the hearts of men, but we can and must pray to the God of all creation and of all precious human beings to eliminate racial conflict and mistrust of our souls, and to heal this earth.

I think we have come a long way in racism, and let's not let detractors take it away from us.

Some continually call for a national conversation about race. Others maintain that we have had that conversation for decades. In a sense, we have, but it has been more a cry than a dialogue and has been plagued by sinister partisan motives rather than harmonious longings.

Do we want to move forward on an agenda that treats all people equally and is best suited to uplift everyone, or would we rather be perpetually angry and paralyzed by guilt?

If we are to talk, let all points of view be conveyed rather than censor certain opinions with false charges of intolerance.

At the heart of this discussion should be the question of whether we believe now, not in 1776 or 1791, that the American Dream applies to all Americans. We will waste our time unless we continue to believe that the United States is exceptional and has the largest system of government ever created by man. Are we still embracing the American dream?

In other words, could we all agree that the federalist structure of the United States, its scheme of checks and balances, its separation of powers, its express guarantees of the rights granted by God are far superior to any other conceivable system of government, including all the tensions of socialism, Marxism, totalitarianism and monarchy?

Should we foster a spirit of forgiveness among all Americans and all races, or do we seek to incite conflict for political gain? Do we support policies that improve the lives of all people, including minorities, or would we prefer to remain mired in hatred and bitterness?

Will we encourage color blindness and love one another as creatures of God in a truly integrated society, or will we yield to those who would return to consciousness and color segregation? Will we reject or honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.?

We can debate whether the editors built the obsolescence of slavery in the Constitution or whether the Civil War and civil rights laws were enough to atone for this brutal institution, but shouldn't we take up the business of living in harmony and striving to guarantee Americans dream is available to everyone?

We must cast the poisonous notion that the stain of slavery permanently stains our system of government, which still offers the last best hope for all Americans to be free, to seek happiness, and to succeed. We must fervently resist social pressure to tear down all the remnants of our history, because removing the bad will also remove the good and increase the likelihood of repeating the bad.

Do not believe for a second that anarchists who have hijacked peaceful protests are in conflict on this issue. They want to tear down the entire system, which they say cannot be fixed.

Understand that if you accept that lie, you are joining forces that will uproot all that is good and sabotage the system in exchange for the inevitable development of totalitarianism in which only a very limited few will be free and prosper. History amply demonstrates the corrupt folly of the path we are treading.

Conservatives must confront the pernicious narrative that the United States is evil and the patriots who try to preserve it are racist. The exact opposite is true.

We want the best for all people, and if we lack the moral courage to fight for our principles, the United States as disappeared will disappear. Only if we save this nation will the people for whom the destructive forces claim to be fighting prosper.

I pray that God will heal us and unite us, and that we work together to preserve and revitalize this still wonderful nation.

