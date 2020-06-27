David Limbaugh: The radical left hates the founding of our country. Will America wake up before it's too late?

How long can this nation survive when its main cultural and educational institutions preach a relentless and indisputable stream of anti-Americanism to young people (and others) who lack the background to resist this toxicity?

Along with others, I have always argued that the American left has a major problem with the United States as founded. However, Democrats are outraged by the suggestion, and too many Republicans seem insufficiently concerned about it.

You better wake up.

If current events are not enough to turn your head, consider the following data presented by Eric Kaufmann, professor of politics at the University of London Birkbeck College.

Kaufmann writes that the "cultural revolutionaries" who are collapsing statues and renaming buildings "are changing their minds, and may be in a position to carry out a radical reconstruction of the United States into something completely unrecognizable to its current inhabitants."

And he adds: "Imagine a country whose collective memory has been overturned, with a new constitution, anthem and flag, its name changed from sinful" America "to something less polluted. Too far-fetched? Not according to the data I have collected on what that liberal white Americans really believe. "

Keep in mind that Kaufmann is not just talking about the extreme left but about American liberals. This is chilling, but it doesn't surprise me. In my book "Guilty by reason of madness", I warned that socialism is not the only terrible idea that the left is promoting.

I wrote: "The left is not turning to socialism just because its members think it is more equitable than capitalism, but also because they seek revenge against America's founding generation and its beneficiary successors. They want to eradicate the Western tradition that spawned our American culture. Unique because it allegedly led to continental theft against Native Americans, is in irredeemable moral debt to slavery, and is always guilty of oppressing minorities and women through the white privilege and inherent exploitation of capitalism. "

I don't pretend to be a prophet, but isn't my statement justified by the current turmoil in the United States?

Kaufmann surveyed American liberals to assess their readiness "to get rid of the country's cultural identity." On May 7 (before the murder of George Floyd), he surveyed a sample of 870 Americans who "bow down young, liberal, and white."

The group was not representative of the general American population, but came from the Amazon Mechanical Turk and Prolific Academic survey platforms used by thousands of academics.

He consciously eliminated conservatives and centrists to focus only on the self-styled liberals. He presented 16 "outlandish" statements and was "amazed" by their responses.

He inspected them again on June 15, after the Floyd murder and subsequent protests, and found that things "had gotten even crazier."

He asked them to agree or disagree that Americans should:

"1. Rebalance the history taught in schools until their voices and subjects reflect the demographics of the population and the heritage of natives and citizens of color.

"2. Move, after public consultation, to a new American anthem that better reflects our diversity as a people

"3. Change the name of our cities and towns until they coincide with the demographics of the population

"4. Rebalance the art displayed in museums across the country until a content analysis shows that it reflects the demographics of the population and the perspective of natives and citizens of color.

"5. Change, after an open public process, to a new name for our country that better reflects the contributions of Native Americans and our diversity as a people

"6. Rename our states until they better reflect the heritage of natives and citizens of color.

"7. Gradually replace many older public buildings with new structures that do not perpetuate a Eurocentric order, until a more representative public space is achieved

"8. Respectfully remove the monument to four white male presidents on Mount Rushmore, as they presided over the conquest of the natives and the repression of women and minorities.

"9. Allow our public parks to return to their natural state, before a sense of European order is imposed on them.

"10. Move, after public consultation, to a new American flag that better reflects our diversity as a people

"11. Consider adopting a new national language, which will be forged from the linguistic diversity of immigrants and natives of this country's past.

"12. Remove existing white male statues from public spaces until the stock of statues matches the demographics of the population

"13. Gently remodel the Statue of Liberty to better reflect the diversity of America

"14. Rename our streets and neighborhoods until they match the demographics of the population.

"15. Move, after public consultation, to a new American constitution that better reflects our diversity as a people

"16. Start changing the layout of our cities, towns, and roads, moving away from the grid system to follow the more natural trails originally used by the natives."

Kaufmann reports: "Each of these proposals represents a radical blow to the American cultural nation. However … six of them are supported by more than 50 percent of committed liberals … Eight are backed by a majority 40 percent of liberals who identify themselves as "very liberal." About 80 percent of those who decided would replace the anthem and the national constitution. "

Assuming that this poll is remotely scientific and representative of liberal thought, it should not be controversial to say that the American left wants to radically transform the United States.

After considering these data, and the support and sympathy of the left for the violence, looting and anarchy that are sweeping this country, could it be clearer what is at stake in the 2020 elections?

I respectfully respect reasonable people on both sides of the political aisle to recognize what is happening to the greatest nation in history and to oppose it before it is too late. This type of revolution does not end well for anyone, including the nihilists who design it.

