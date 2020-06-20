David Limbaugh: The silent majority can no longer keep silent

Lately, it seems like conservatives can't win even when we're winning. But the country is under siege, so we cannot afford to be discouraged.

This year has been one body shot after another for the nation we love.

First, there was the coronavirus, and we thought, "How can this get worse?" Then came the economic closure and the incalculable pain and suffering that it brought.

The following were the riots, the uncontested takeover of radicals from a section of Seattle, and manic efforts across the country to remove the police. Now, a series of "conservative" Supreme Court rulings are wreaking untold havoc on the Constitution and the rule of law.

It would not take a Christian fanatic or an excitable conspirator to conclude that the United States is now the target of an intense spiritual attack, brought about by its own rampant decline into decadence.

The left has been at war with the United States for decades, and has made great strides in transforming our culture and institutions. Leftists are activists and relentless. They pursue their goals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, exhausting their less activist and less calculating opponents, and move their agenda forward out of sheer wear and tear.

But a more important factor in the success of the left is the depressing naivety of too many conservatives about their ultimate goals. If you underestimate the extremism and determination of your opponents, how can you counter them?

Perhaps a silver lining to the Democrats' empowerment of the proliferation of anarchy in the United States is that the unsuspecting patriots are finally awakening to the horrors we face and the cynical exploitation of the left by them.

The virus is neither red nor blue, but the left immediately turned it into a weapon against President Donald Trump, his endless efforts to eliminate it have failed. From the beginning of this scourge, it was obvious that they were more interested in demonizing Trump than in defeating the virus.

The media and the Democratic Party beat Trump instead of working with him to fight the virus. They excited him for responding too slowly when, if he had listened to them, he would not have implemented his travel bans, which objectively slowed the spread in the United States.

They attacked him for defying medical experts, when he followed their advice at all times, including in closing the economy. Although they have closed the economy even more severely in their blue-controlled states, he absurdly blamed the inevitable economic recession.

Although Trump and virtually all of America condemned the senseless murder of George Floyd, the far left seized the moment not only to protest the officers' misconduct, but also to condemn the nation for "systemic racism," "white privilege." and "white supremacy".

Left-wing activists turned the protests into riots, looting and violence, and Democratic leaders refused to condemn him and instead fanned the flames lit by the organized mafia.

They have joined the movement to tear down monuments and erase all other unpleasant aspects of American history, as if they had never happened.

This is nothing new for the Democratic Party. It was shocking that its key figures dared to publicly endorse some of the certifiably crazy provisions of the Green New Deal – provisions too fantastic for even babies to endorse.

It was surreal that some of his top presidential candidates openly supported the abolition of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. USA But this widespread move to unseat the police brings insanity to crazy levels of the French Revolution.

How can parents not fear for the future of their children? How can an entire political party surrender to a lawless mafia? How can you tolerate the systematic suppression of political discourse by Hollywood, the corporate left, and social media giants?

Do grassroots liberals want to live in a country whose culture destroys people who will not follow the leftist line?

Ironically, it will only be a matter of time before the mafia they legitimized turns against them, just as surely as the French revolutionaries turned against their mastermind Maximilien Robespierre.

For an insatiable mafia bent on eradicating all traditions, systems and laws, nothing is sacred and no one is immune. Examples already abound. Just ask actor Mark Duplass and author J.K. Rowling

How can anyone be blind to this fascism? How, in fact, unless we are really witnessing a raging spiritual war.

Note to conservatives: If you've been casually dismissing left-wing extremism, maybe now you wake up. Can't hear the alarms at full volume?

Too many on the right also mistakenly believe that this Democratic frenzy and leftist unrest are largely based on their contempt for President Donald Trump. It has driven them crazy, and they will do anything to get rid of it. Then everything will return to normal.

Yes, it makes them crazier, more desperate, and more unreasonable, mainly because he's fighting them with hammers and pliers, but he didn't make them leftists, and leftists don't need any inspiration to unleash their hell in America. Represents everything they hate.

With or without Trump, his goals remain the same. But without Trump, his chances of finally undoing the United States greatly increase.

I started this column by saying that we cannot afford to be discouraged. We can't. But that doesn't mean we can afford to be blind to the gravity of the threats we face.

Let's wake up and rededicate ourselves to preventing the destruction of the United States. Never lose hope.

My bet is that the silent majority is bigger than ever and we will see that in November. Stay in the fight as your children's future depends on it, because it is.

