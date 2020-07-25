David Limbaugh: To Win Re-Election, Trump Must Directly Appeal to African American Voters

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump called African American voters directly to vote and asked, "What do you have to lose?"

Trump should have received more credit for this, as Republicans have often been criticized for failing to court African-Americans from Democrats, who crucially depend on his overwhelming support but take their votes for granted.

Trump's message was that blacks had entrusted their improvement exclusively to the Democratic Party, but had failed to produce. He highlighted two critical areas in which Democrats had disappointed them: education and poverty.

He said blacks "live in poverty" and that their "schools are not good," and he vowed to do better, unlike Democrats, who offered nothing but empty promises.

Democrats have never bothered to show how their policies are superior to those of Republicans because they cannot. Instead, they have cynically dismissed Republicans as passionate and, in many cases, racist.

I've always assumed that your scheme worked, because I can't find any other explanation for Democrats 'electoral control over African-Americans than the Republicans' mistrust. Nothing else makes sense.

It is no coincidence that Democrats have played the race with greater intensity in response to President Trump's undeniable political successes for African Americans and other minorities. Under Trump, African-American unemployment was at a record low, and their wages improved long before the virus-induced recession.

Democrats always cite the same false examples to present their case, such as that Trump is an immigration hawk because he doesn't like Mexicans and other non-Americans. It's all bogus, but it works, and you surely get over having to explain your own political failures and Trump's political successes. It is despicable and destructive.

Falsely accusing people of racism is a particularly egregious sin, not only because there are few stains more damaging to one's reputation, but also because it damages racial relationships, especially when slander, such as the sin of racism itself, is applied. with a wide brush for a whole group of people, in this case, the Republican Party.

But why deceive ourselves? The Democratic Party is not going to change anytime soon in this regard, as evidenced by Joe Biden's horrible comment that African Americans who do not support him are not black. As such, a good friend of mine suggested to me that President Trump should follow his 2016 challenge to African American voters.

Normally, I'm reluctant to have Republicans target African-Americans or other specific voter groups because it smells of racial consciousness and identity politics, and could be viewed as condescending and accommodating, neither of whom has detained Democrats. But as sensitive as the racial issue has become, and as much as Democrats have branded Trump and Republicans as racist, it's time for this to be tackled head-on.

Now he has a concrete record to promote, but he needs to sharpen his message to show how his policies were really lifting African-Americans out of poverty and how the Democrats' active neglect of black children in inner city lower schools has condemned many of them. they to lives of poverty, violence and crime.

Trump is particularly well suited to this task because he has kept his campaign promises for African Americans and speaks from the heart, avoiding the double speech used by many politicians. President Trump must accentuate the economic and educational problems he campaigned on, but he must also point to the civil unrest, crime, lawlessness, and lawlessness that dominate our cities today, and adapt his law and order agenda to the Black families who yearn for domestic tranquility. as much as anyone does.

Cities are imploding across the country under a largely Democratic leadership, and are inflamed by violence. Trump should turn the tables on Democratic politicians and hold them accountable for their abject policy flaws and explain why they turn a blind eye to black lives lost to violence in the city center. Black families living in these troubled neighborhoods surely want law and order and peace and freedom as much as anyone else, despite the activists' exclusive focus on cases of police misconduct.

As for these rebel cops, who are a very small minority, it's time for Democrats to explain their unwavering support for the police unions that protect them. African Americans understand that eliminating police officers would be disastrous, yet the Democrats' response is less law enforcement rather than more, ensuring more arson, looting, and deaths.

Trump should demand that Democrats answer why they aggressively oppose charter schools, school choice, and other initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education for all people. Here again, are the Democrats working for African Americans or teacher unions?

My friend is right, President Trump, take your case directly to African Americans and compare your record with the incendiary and opportunistic rhetoric of the Democrats and the failed policies. Point out that African Americans actually have a lot to lose by supporting a party that has no answers for them, and that would allow for more lawlessness and ensure greater inequality of outcome.

