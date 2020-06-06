David Marcus: Tom Cotton's New York Times opinion hysteria reveals surprising newspaper cowardice

This week, The New York Times published an opinion piece by United States Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, urging that the military be used to put down the fires, looting and violence that plague the nation's cities.

A Morning Consult poll this week found that 58 percent of registered voters agreed with that idea. But apparently it is a prohibited opinion in the Times.

Black newspaper employees said the column made them feel insecure. The day after it was published, the newspaper dubbed itself, well, The New York Times, and apologized for it.

Once, the separation between the news and opinion page – church and state – in the Times was considered an example of objectivity in journalism. Now, journalists are dictating what views the newspaper has and what it is not allowed to publish.

Well, conservative views. If you are a member of an organization that regularly exploits civilians and keeps women in bondage, come in!

In February, the Times published a piece by Sirajuddin Haqqani, a leader with a small organization known as the Taliban.

Let's listen to someone else and trusted readers can decide: how curious.

The outraged claim they fear Cotton's words will endanger people, but what they are really afraid of is that people agree with him. Because the only way words could lead to any action is if Cotton is convincing.

