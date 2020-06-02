David McAtee dreamed of turning his Louisville barbecue into a permanent place

His mother, Odessa Riley, said McAtee was "trying to earn an honest dollar to take care of his rent and his bills. And they will take him down like a dog."

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad was fired after officials discovered that two of his officers involved in the McAtee shooting had not activated their body cameras.

"This type of institutional failure will not be tolerated," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday.

McAtee was shot when police and National Guard members attempted to disperse a large crowd, according to police, who said officers responded to the fire after being shot. The city has a curfew from dusk to dawn after the nights of protests.

Kentucky, like other states, has had protests stemming from the death of George Floyd, 46, at the hands of Minneapolis police last week. But Louisville protesters have also expressed anger at the march. death of Breonna Taylor, an EMS technician who was shot multiple times when three LMPD officers forcibly entered his department to issue a search warrant.

Police and National Guard units around 12:15 a.m. Early Monday they were sent to clear a large crowd in the parking lot where McAtee sold her barbecue at her stall.

"Officers and soldiers begin to clear the lot and at some point they were killed," Conrad told reporters. "Both LMPD and National Guard members responded to the fire. We have a dead man on the scene."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the state police were investigating McAtee's death.

Russell Coleman, the US attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, also said on Twitter that his office has launched an investigation, which will be conducted in conjunction with the FBI Louisville office and the state police.

"We lost a wonderful citizen named David McAtee," said Fischer. "David was a friend to many, a well-known steakhouse."

"They have nurtured so many people in their bellies and in their hearts before, and for him being caught up in this, not being with us today, is a tragedy."

McAtee was shot while trying to protect her injured niece.

McAtee's nephew Marvin McAtee said WAVE, CNN affiliate that a chef's niece was injured when the shooting erupted. She survived. McAtee was fatally shot in the chest as she reached out to grab her niece, Marvin McAtee said.

Local police knew McAtee well, his family said.

"He fed all the cops," Riley told the station. "The police would go in there and talk to him and be with him. He fed the police. He fed them for free."

Riley told CNN Monday that Fischer had briefly met her near the scene of the shooting. She said she was praying for her.

"I fell apart and started crying, but he, Mayor Fischer, is a good person," he said.

Last week, seven people were shot in the center protesting Taylor's death after the audio of Taylor's boyfriend calling 911 on the day he died was broadcast. Fischer said the shots came from the crowd, not the police.

"I am here for a reason," McAtee told the photo blog.

In an interview that appeared in the Photos blog west of the Ninth McAtee said in February that she had been cooking and selling barbecue for about 30 years, but that she had been in West Louisville for two years.

"I always wanted to be in this place, and when the opportunity came, I took it," he said. "If I go, someone else will take it away. I've already built my clientele and I'm not trying to give up my clientele."

McAtee said he had "some ups and downs" for "living a crazy lifestyle," but he straightened up. He said he had been shot and robbed.

"I have always been blessed with cooking skills," he told the blog. "I didn't need anything else. People have to eat every day, and all I need is my skills."

McAtee hoped to buy the lot and build a more permanent location.

"I have to start somewhere, and this is where I am going to start. It may take a year or two more to get where I am going, but I am going to get there."