David Metson's MLB debut, one to remember

BOSTON – At best, remember that? – David Peterson would be four months old in his first season in Triple-A. I wouldn't have even thought that a day like Met would pass this year because I'd be learning his trade in Syracuse.

Meanwhile, at best, remember, the Mets were going to find a way to get enough work for six legitimate starters.

But what is the saying about the best way to make God laugh?

Tell him your plans?

So Noah Syndergaard went down with Tommy John surgery, just as spring training 1.0 was running out. And then Marcus Stroman fell with a torn calf muscle, just as spring training 2.0 was running out. And even as late as Monday night, Mets manager Luis Rojas was trying to figure out what to do on Tuesday, when the Mets needed to find a starter for their fifth game of the season.

And into the gap was David Peterson, 24, left-handed, 6-foot-6.

"Once the game starts," said the old Oregon duck, "I have a job to do."

The first pitch was a pitch by Uecker, juuuuuuust a bit outside of Red Sox second baseman José Peraza. His second was razed by the Green Monster, and in a strange peculiarity of this stadium, the wall really got in the way of what would probably have been a home run elsewhere, it was hit so hard.

He was hit so hard, in fact, that J.D. Davis was able to channel Carl Yastrzemski and touch a perfect caravan off the wall and throw Peraza in the second by about 10 feet.

Restless start of the night.

"It's not the way I would have mapped out my first outing in the big leagues," Peterson said, laughing.

And then what do you know: the nerves seemed to recede. He struck out J.D. Martinez. He emerged unscathed from the first inning. He threw 78 pitches, kept the Red Sox out of balance all night, pitched 5² / ₃ innings, allowed two runs, struck out three. The Mets won 8-3 and feel much better leaving this city than when they came 48 hours earlier.

"That is his first outing," Rojas marveled. "And it seemed like he had had many outings before. Just a solid excursion.

And for Peterson, with a number on his back, 77, which serves as a reminder of how unlikely his path has been in 2020, it was something beyond that.

"This is one of the best days of my life," he said. "It's something I wanted to do since I was a little boy. Starting out the first time, getting the win, I couldn't ask for much more than that, being in a historic place like Fenway. It all came together. I'll never forget this."

It was difficult to ask for more than that. These Red Sox aren't exactly what the recent vintage Red Sox have been, but that's mainly because of a team of pitchers who really have to be seen to be believed. But the Red Sox lineup, even without Mookie Betts, remains formidable: Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers.

"That is a difficult lineup to navigate," said Rojas.

It didn't matter. The boy ran into trouble a few times, including the loaded bases and none the third time. Then he hit Martinez, induced a double play from Devers, and that was really it.

"I have to go after him," Peterson said. "I knew I needed a punch. And I did my pitches.

"The boy," said Rojas, "was not shy."

Robinson Cano, one of the Mets' offensive stars, said: "You can't ask for a better start. It was dirty tonight.

He was superb. It was more than the Mets could have hoped for. You never know what these things are going to be like for young players, especially young pitchers. But, in February, it would have been impossible to imagine much of what has already happened this baseball season for the Mets and the rest of the sport.

Young David Peterson will remember this. Maybe if things go well for him in the next 12 or 15 years, so will everyone else.