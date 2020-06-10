David Oyelowo Joins Oprah Winfrey's Town Hall Special to Talk About Police Brutality

In "OWN Spotlight: Where We We From From Here," the actor, who played the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in "Selma," explains that because he is of Nigerian descent, he has dealt with racism throughout his lifetime.

He admits to the mistakes he has made, such as thinking that racism is a thing of the "past" and advising his son not to "confront" police officers if he ever finds himself in a situation with them.

Oyelowo said that when he saw that George Floyd was not resisting arrest while being detained by Minneapolis police, he realized that the problem of police brutality is even worse than he thought.

"I made the mistake of thinking that things would be different for my son. I say the mistake because I had seen things progress somehow. And then the knee in the neck is so symbolic of so much," he said. "It's something I didn't realize I had internalized in a way that made it difficult for me to function. I didn't realize how deep the wounds were. I've spent much of the past two weeks crying."