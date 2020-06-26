David Oyelowo says he rejects & # 39; 80 percent & # 39; of roles because they perpetuate black stereotypes

David Oyelowo revealed that he rejects approximately "80 percent" of the roles he has offered to avoid perpetuating stereotypes about blacks.

The actor, who earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2015 for his portrayal of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the hit movie "Selma," was asked in a recent interview with Access Hollywood about his career in the wake of continued protests about systemic violence. racism and police brutality. He explained that he tries to be very selective about the roles he accepts because he believes that storytelling has the power to do both harm and good.

"I live my life from the perspective of" I must be part of the solution and not part of the problem, "" he told the newspaper. “I think one of the privileges that I don't have is just to play the role that I want, because I know that playing certain roles perpetuates stereotypes and perpetuates the mentality that people have about black people that is not useful for everything we're talking about. about."

He added: "I reject about 80 percent of what comes to me for that reason, because I understand the power that stories and images have in culture."

He said he recently felt vindicated for his selective role acceptance while researching for the 2019 movie "Don't Let It Go," where he played a black police officer. To prepare, he took a trip with a real-life officer who is black in Los Angeles.

"He thanked me for some of the movies I make, because he said: & # 39; Unfortunately, many of my white colleagues, his estimate of what an interaction with a black person could be based on the movies and television they watch & # 39; ". Oyelowo explained. "And so those images, whatever they are, if that informs how you see black people, then what I do to live, for some people, is life or death."

Later in the interview, the actor talked about landing the role of Martin Luther King Jr. in "Selma," feeling that divine intervention played a role in his casting.

"I felt called by God to do it … I was rejected by the original director to do it, and there were four other directors before Lee Daniels came and chose me," he explained. "And we still weren't able to make the movie. It was a seven-year trip, so I had the time:" Okay, Lord, if you told me to do this, you just have to equip me. "I'm going to do the job."

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Oyelowo has signed a biography on boxing legend Sugar Ray Robinson titled "Sweet Thunder". He will also play the President of the United States in the Showtime adaptation of James Patterson and former President Bill Clinton's novel, "The President Is Missing."