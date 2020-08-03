David Peterson shows more promise from the Mets during a chaotic day

Between Yoenis Céspedes not showing up and then pulling out of the season and the Mets 'offense remaining inept, it was another dark day in Atlanta for Luis Rojas' team.

However, there was a ray of sunlight trying to peek through the storm clouds.

Rookie left-hander David Peterson delivered his second strong outing to start his major league career, limiting the Braves to three runs on five hits in six quality innings while striking out eight in a 4-0 loss.

"Once again he released a great game for us, in command of all his pitches, attacking the boys, being tough in tough situations," Rojas said of Zoom after his team lost its fifth consecutive game.

After allowing two runs in 5 ² / entradas innings in his debut against the Red Sox when he pitched with a big lead, Peterson had to work from behind this time, in part due to Jeff McNeil's mental error. In the third inning, with second and third and without anyone, Adeiny Hechavarria grounded out to McNeil in third. McNeil instantly threw home instead of running towards Adam Duvall, the third-place runner. It allowed Duvall to return to base safely. Peterson walked with Ronald Acuña Jr. with the bases loaded to force in the game's first run. There were no outs yet, but Peterson struck out Dansby Swanson, got Freddie Freeman to roll to hit another, and also retired Marcell Ozuna to avoid a big inning.

"Even though that race came, I still had a job to do to get us out of that inning," Peterson said. "For me, that's what it's about, taking that break and going back to the mound and getting us out of that entrance."

In the fourth, Johan Camargo took Peterson deeply, but that was all the damage that would be done. Compared to the start against the Red Sox when Peterson only stoked three, he struck out eight on Sunday, often using his slider.

"I felt good about all my throws," he said. "The four pitches I felt comfortable with today."

With Peterson impressing so far, it could create a difficult decision for the Mets. He has bested veteran newcomers Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello, each of whom has thrown a clunker so far. In fact, through two innings in the rotation, only Jacob deGrom (two) and Steven Matz (four) have allowed fewer runs than Peterson (five). When Marcus Stroman (left tear) is ready to return, and pitched four innings against live hitters on Friday at the alternative training site in Brooklyn, a decision will have to be made.

"We will have to see where we are," said Rojas. "Right now, he is our fifth starter."

It has released more as its number 3 so far.