David Quinn can't make the same mistake with the Rangers again

Kaapo Kakko played the most five-to-five minutes of any Rangers forward in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Game 1 against the hurricanes, his 12:51 score 65 seconds more than Artemi Panarin. So David Quinn did not overlook it.

But here's the thing: Even though Kakko was perhaps the team's most effective and assertive striker, the Finn never got on the ice again after finishing his final turn with 3:29 remaining in the third period.

A Tony DeAngelo penalty at 16:58 was surely a factor, but the Blueshirts played with an additional attacker after shooting Henrik Lundqvist with 50 seconds remaining and down by a goal, and Kakko still hasn't received the call.

Nor did Filip Chytil, who had been quite impressive during the third period in which he climbed to the second line with Kakko (who had replaced the injured Jesper Fast) and Panarin for a few laps and got 16:16 of time, including 3:51 in the power play.

"We have our six-on-five unit," Quinn said when asked about the issue through Zoom after practice on Sunday. "It is what we wanted."

The unit featured Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Pavel Buchnevich, Ryan Strome and DeAngelo. They had been the favorites throughout the year. But in Game 1, all but Zibanejad and Buchnevich, who were committed and strong on and off the record, had been, at best, terrible at the limit. The unit generated a long shot, an offensive zone matchup and no threat. That is not what anyone wanted.

Listen, the coach pointed out during the summer camp that he was going to dance tango with those who took his team to the dance. Fair enough. And perhaps fair enough regarding his Game 1 personnel decisions on the stretch. Panarin, Kreider and Strome performed above and beyond during the regular season and the decision to alter the apple cart 59 minutes after the season could have panicked and could have created undue trouble within the room.

But the regular season ended on March 11 and can no longer be seen through the rearview mirror. A new season started on Saturday. The new season could end on Tuesday if Quinn doesn't approach Game 2 on Monday as if it were a knockout game. Which means the coach should go with warm hands, not those who could have been hot in January or February.

Did. No one. See. Chris?

The eight Rangers who first tried playoff hockey (aside from semantics, that's what it is) handled the experience with divergent success. Ryan Lindgren, for example, completely appeared within his element. Adam Fox, on the other hand, could have played his worst game in the Rangers' uniform. Kakko, Chytil, Brett Howden and Julien Gauthier were impressed. DeAngelo didn't, but he's playing through a physical problem that may well have affected his game, so that's it.

But while the Blueshirts rocked early: Brady Skjei was always good for the kind of open-ice punch that gave Jesper Fast 32 seconds into the game, and they were baffled most of the time, the kids generally responded well. The key veterans up front were MIA.

The point here is not to skin Panarin, the Hart Trophy finalist who has had so few games of this caliber in a Ranger uniform, you have to believe it was an aberration. Of course, the Russian Rockette was an appearance at almost every summer camp and exhibition, so now is the time for No. 10.

The point is not to skin Kreider, who made his bones in the playoffs near the Boston College campus eight years ago. Nor is it to spank Strome, who had a terrific season teaming up with Panarin and may have had an excuse for his afternoon after being hit on the peak and bloodied by Justin Williams in an early first period fight. They need to be much better and surely they know it.

The Rangers were able to get next to nothing in Saturday's rush. They could not escape the preflight. They could not create space. But Kakko managed to do that and Chytil as well. However, they were on the bench when the game was on the line. Again: understandable in context. No coach can earn, or maintain, respect by throwing their vets overboard at the first sign of trouble.

But this is the best of five, the Rangers don't have much time to find their game, and Quinn has no more time to be patient and honor the past. When the record drops for Game 2, it will be about now and what are you doing for the team lately?